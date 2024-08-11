https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/dollars-dominance-allows-for-subordination-of-countries---venezuelan-ambassador-1119715578.html

Dollar’s Dominance Allows for Subordination of Countries - Venezuelan Ambassador

Sputnik International

The dollar dominance of the financial world pushes other countries to be subservient to the United States, said Venezuelan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations during an interview.

“We feel that there is one particular currency that has been dominating the financial system for some time, and it has allowed for the subordination of some countries, not only in terms of the economy, but also in terms of sovereignty, and fiscal sovereignty,” Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik. Venezuela believes that countries should be able to trade in their own currencies and wants to have a multi-currency system, he added, saying that it's time to diversify trade currencies for freedom and to avoid the impacts of sanctions.On the subject of multilateralism, Perez Ayestaran said that states in the global south have shown an interest in joining the Group of Friends alliance.“Countries from the global south are very much committed to the UN Charter [are showing an interest in joining the Group of Friends],” Perez Ayestaran said.The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York and was initiated by Venezuela. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China. The group seeks to promote the UN Charter on multilateralism and diplomacy over the use of force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/venezuela-will-contribute-to-brics-with-its-largest-oil-reserves-in-world---deputy-un-envoy-1119702706.html

2024

News

