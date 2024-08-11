https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/dollars-dominance-allows-for-subordination-of-countries---venezuelan-ambassador-1119715578.html
Dollar’s Dominance Allows for Subordination of Countries - Venezuelan Ambassador
Dollar’s Dominance Allows for Subordination of Countries - Venezuelan Ambassador
Sputnik International
The dollar dominance of the financial world pushes other countries to be subservient to the United States, said Venezuelan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations during an interview.
2024-08-11T03:50+0000
2024-08-11T03:50+0000
2024-08-11T03:50+0000
world
the united nations (un)
venezuela
group of friends alliance
dedollarisation
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg
“We feel that there is one particular currency that has been dominating the financial system for some time, and it has allowed for the subordination of some countries, not only in terms of the economy, but also in terms of sovereignty, and fiscal sovereignty,” Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik. Venezuela believes that countries should be able to trade in their own currencies and wants to have a multi-currency system, he added, saying that it's time to diversify trade currencies for freedom and to avoid the impacts of sanctions.On the subject of multilateralism, Perez Ayestaran said that states in the global south have shown an interest in joining the Group of Friends alliance.“Countries from the global south are very much committed to the UN Charter [are showing an interest in joining the Group of Friends],” Perez Ayestaran said.The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York and was initiated by Venezuela. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China. The group seeks to promote the UN Charter on multilateralism and diplomacy over the use of force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/venezuela-will-contribute-to-brics-with-its-largest-oil-reserves-in-world---deputy-un-envoy-1119702706.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d832cdaa7e5e9f69b6462ac205803163.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
de-dollarization, dollar alternatives, multipolar world, venezuela rejects the dollar
de-dollarization, dollar alternatives, multipolar world, venezuela rejects the dollar
Dollar’s Dominance Allows for Subordination of Countries - Venezuelan Ambassador
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - The dollar's dominance of the world financial system pushes countries' economies into subordination and deprives them of fiscal sovereignty, Venezuela's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said in an interview.
“We feel that there is one particular currency that has been dominating the financial system for some time, and it has allowed for the subordination of some countries, not only in terms of the economy, but also in terms of sovereignty, and fiscal sovereignty,” Perez Ayestaran told Sputnik.
Venezuela believes that countries should be able to trade in their own currencies and wants to have a multi-currency system, he added, saying that it's time to diversify trade currencies for freedom and to avoid the impacts of sanctions.
“We do believe that the time has come to diversify the basket of currencies in which we conduct legal trade in our nations, it will liberate us and it will also serve as a way to overcome the negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures that affect many of our countries, including some that are part of BRICS,” Perez Ayestaran said.
On the subject of multilateralism, Perez Ayestaran said that states in the global south have shown an interest in joining the Group of Friends alliance.
“Countries from the global south are very much committed to the UN Charter [are showing an interest in joining the Group of Friends],” Perez Ayestaran said.
The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter was established on July 6, 2021, in New York and was initiated by Venezuela. It currently includes 18 member states, such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China. The group seeks to promote the UN Charter on multilateralism and diplomacy over the use of force.