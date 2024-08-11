https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/eu-top-diplomat-calls-for-sanctions-against-israeli-national-security-minister-1119728009.html

EU Top Diplomat Calls for Sanctions Against Israeli National Security Minister

EU Top Diplomat Calls for Sanctions Against Israeli National Security Minister

Sputnik International

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell called on the European Union to consider sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

2024-08-11T23:06+0000

2024-08-11T23:06+0000

2024-08-11T23:06+0000

world

josep borrell

itamar ben-gvir

bezalel smotrich

israel

israel-gaza conflict

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119603108_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b70d08bbc6a1089034aaded1b8b2a8ca.jpg

"While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians. Like [Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda," Borrell said on X. He also called on the Israeli government to "unequivocally distance itself" from incitements to commit war crimes. Ben-Gvir advocates a tougher stance on the Palestinian National Authority. The politician has repeatedly spoken out against the deal with Hamas and ending the war in Gaza, saying that it is necessary to go "to the bitter end" and abandon the "senseless" deal. Smotrich previously said that in the context of the struggle to free Israeli hostages, he considered it justified and moral to block humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, even if this led to the death of two million Palestinians from starvation, and complained that the international community would not allow this. Earlier, Egypt, Qatar and the United States called on Israel and Hamas to resume discussions on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The leaders of the three countries said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israel-used-dogs-waterboarding-to-torture-palestinian-prisoners---un-1119578664.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions on israeli officials, ben-gvir war crimes, smotrich war crimes,