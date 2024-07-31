https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israel-used-dogs-waterboarding-to-torture-palestinian-prisoners---un-1119578664.html

Israel Used Dogs, Waterboarding to Torture Palestinian Prisoners - UN

Palestinians in Israeli captivity have been subjected to torture, including electrocution, waterboarding and being attacked by dogs, with at least 53 detainees dying in custody since October 7, the UN human rights watchdog said in a report out Wednesday.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)'s report on the "Detention in the context of the escalation of hostilities in Gaza" looked into testimonies of torture and other ill-treatment committed by Israelis and Palestinian armed groups from October 2023 to June 2024. Palestinians who spoke with the OHCHR said they had been subjected to violence and humiliation in a systematic manner, "including through repeated serious physical assaults, setting dogs on the detainees, in some cases resulting in attacks and bites, and widespread threats and insults." Israel detained large numbers of Palestinians – men, women, children, doctors, journalists, human rights defenders, and patients – in the days after Hamas' October 7 attack. Of more than 10,000 workers and patients from Gaza who were taken into custody in October, around 1,000 remain unaccounted for. Dozens others have died. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said the testimonies gathered by his office and other entities indicated "a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees," which he described as a "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law. On Monday, Israel said it detained nine soldiers on suspicion of torturing captured Palestinian movement Hamas' fighters.

