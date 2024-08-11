https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/half-of-us-voters-say-financial-situation-got-worse-under-biden---poll-1119726577.html

Half of US Voters Say Financial Situation Got Worse Under Biden - Poll

A half of Americans say their financial situation has worsened under US President Joe Biden, a poll conducted by the Financial Times and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business showed on Sunday.

The online survey, conducted from August 1-5 among 1,001 registered voters, found that only 19% of respondents were better off financially since Biden became president in 2021. More than 7 in 10 respondents said they held a negative view of economic conditions in the United States, versus 25% who viewed them positively. When asked who of the two presidential candidates would leave them better off financially, 42% said they trusted ex-President Donald Trump to improve their financial well-being, versus 33% who banked on Vice President Kamala Harris.

