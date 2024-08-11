International
Half of US Voters Say Financial Situation Got Worse Under Biden - Poll
A half of Americans say their financial situation has worsened under US President Joe Biden, a poll conducted by the Financial Times and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business showed on Sunday.
The online survey, conducted from August 1-5 among 1,001 registered voters, found that only 19% of respondents were better off financially since Biden became president in 2021. More than 7 in 10 respondents said they held a negative view of economic conditions in the United States, versus 25% who viewed them positively. When asked who of the two presidential candidates would leave them better off financially, 42% said they trusted ex-President Donald Trump to improve their financial well-being, versus 33% who banked on Vice President Kamala Harris.
17:50 GMT 11.08.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaUS dollars.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A half of Americans say their financial situation has worsened under US President Joe Biden, a poll conducted by the Financial Times and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business showed on Sunday.
The online survey, conducted from August 1-5 among 1,001 registered voters, found that only 19% of respondents were better off financially since Biden became president in 2021.
More than 7 in 10 respondents said they held a negative view of economic conditions in the United States, versus 25% who viewed them positively.
When asked who of the two presidential candidates would leave them better off financially, 42% said they trusted ex-President Donald Trump to improve their financial well-being, versus 33% who banked on Vice President Kamala Harris.
