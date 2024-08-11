https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/hezbollah-says-attacked-10-israeli-army-positions-in-past-24-hours-1119715166.html

Hezbollah Says Attacked 10 Israeli Army Positions in Past 24 Hours

Sputnik International

The Hezbollah Shiite movement in Lebanon carried out 10 combat operations against the Israeli army over the past 24 hours, the group said on Sunday.

According to Hezbollah's statements, several visual control systems on the Lebanese-Israeli border were destroyed, and missile strikes were carried out on four Israeli army strongholds. In the Sa'ar area, a directed missile struck a concentration of Israeli military personnel. Also on Friday evening, Hezbollah used drones to attack a northern military logistics base located southwest of the city of Safed. The Israeli army, in turn, struck 16 settlements, according to a statement. An Israeli Air Force aircraft once again broke the sound barrier, simulating the sounds of explosions in the skies over Beirut. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border has escalated since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters are shelling each other's positions daily in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. The Israeli side reported about 80,000 residents of northern Israel who found themselves in a similar situation. In recent weeks, the Israeli military has reported the elimination of several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders and operatives in airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The movement responds to each elimination with massive shelling of northern Israel, launching dozens of rockets and drones. Often, shelling from Lebanon results in fires in northern Israel, where hundreds of hectares of land have already been scorched. In mid-June, the Israeli military command announced the approval of combat plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Following this, Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened to destroy Hezbollah and cause serious damage to Lebanon in the event of a full-scale war, adding that Israel is close to making a decision that will change the rules on the northern front. In turn, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said on June 19 that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation escalated further.

