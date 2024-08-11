https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/libyan-army-boosting-border-contingent-amid-instability-in-mali-niger-chad---spokesman-1119720283.html

Libyan Army Boosting Border Contingent Amid Instability in Mali, Niger, Chad - Spokesman

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libya has significantly boosted forces on the country's borders with Mali, Niger and Chad amid growing instability in these countries, the LNA official spokesman, Ahmed al-Mismari, told Sputnik.

"The general command of the LNA has sent significant reserves to strengthen and support the border contingent forces in the southwest of Libya," the spokesman said. Such measures were undertaken to ensure security along the entire border and to counteract instability-linked situations in the neighboring countries, al-Mismari said. The Libyan border forces have established three defense lines - the western, eastern and the southern - with joint length of 4,200 kilometers (2,609 miles), the official said, adding that significant additional forces were sent to guard them. Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments. The western part of Libya is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability, backed by the Libyan National Army. The country's south has been overrun by tribal armed groups and remains in turmoil due to civil unrest and the continuing threat of terrorism.Earlier, Mali and Niger have appealed to the UN Security Council to investigate the allegations of Kiev's support for armed groups in northern Mali.

