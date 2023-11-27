https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/libya-closer-than-ever-to-elections---high-state-council-head-1115235040.html
Libya 'Closer Than Ever' to Elections - High State Council Head
Libya is now "closer than ever" to holding presidential and parliamentary elections and is moving towards a period of stability, the chairman of the Tripoli-based High Council of State, Mohamed Tekala, told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-11-27T14:31+0000
Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin told Sputnik that Tekala would lead the council's delegation to Moscow on Monday. It will be his first visit to Russia. Libya's High Council of State was formed in 2015 under the terms of the Libyan Political Agreement. It is an advisory body and performs parliamentary functions in the western part of the country. In eastern Libya, the House of Representatives, whose speaker is Aguila Saleh Issa, plays the role of a parliament. Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments. The western part of Libya is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability, backed by the Libyan National Army. The southern part of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the continuing threat of terrorism, and armed tribal violence.
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Libya is now "closer than ever" to holding presidential and parliamentary elections and is moving towards a period of stability, the chairman of the Tripoli-based High Council of State, Mohamed Tekala, told Sputnik on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin told Sputnik that Tekala would lead the council's delegation to Moscow on Monday. It will be his first visit to Russia.
"Libya is closer than ever to holding elections. As you can see, the situation there has been calm for about two years, and the developments that are taking place now are political processes. These processes are going well, and I think they will go even better in the future. Every month the country is getting closer to a period of stability," Tekala said.
Libya's High Council of State was formed in 2015 under the terms of the Libyan Political Agreement
. It is an advisory body and performs parliamentary functions in the western part of the country. In eastern Libya, the House of Representatives, whose speaker is Aguila Saleh Issa, plays the role of a parliament.
Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments
. The western part of Libya is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability, backed by the Libyan National Army. The southern part of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the continuing threat of terrorism, and armed tribal violence.