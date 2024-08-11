https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/turkiye-may-block-access-to-telegram-messenger-over-inappropriate-content---reports-1119727387.html

Turkiye May Block Access to Telegram Messenger Over Inappropriate Content - Reports

Turkiye May Block Access to Telegram Messenger Over Inappropriate Content - Reports

Sputnik International

Turkiye may block the Telegram Messenger app after it detected channels involved in drug sales, prostitution and gambling, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported.

2024-08-11T20:19+0000

2024-08-11T20:19+0000

2024-08-11T20:19+0000

world

newsfeed

turkiye

telegram

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_f4292431246b3aaa50a84f8debbe8d53.jpg

The Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) has sent more than 1,000 notifications to the Telegram headquarters in the United Kingdom requesting to block these messaging channels, but received no response, the newspaper reported. Access to Telegram may be blocked if the messaging platform does not take appropriate measures rapidly, the report said. Turkiye comes 10th among the countries most frequently using Telegram, with about 8 million active users, the report added. Turkiye blocked access to US photo-sharing app Instagram* on August 2 for actively preventing users from posting condolences over the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Instagram access was restored in the country on August 10, Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, adding that the media company's representatives vowed to fulfill Ankara's demands.*Owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/erdogan-says-turkiye-could-enter-israel-to-help-gazans-1119549991.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey bans telegram, turkiye bans telegram, social media in turkey, banned apps in turkiye