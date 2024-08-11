https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/ukraines-attack-breached-zaporozhye-npps-physical-integrity---znpps-spokesperson-1119727527.html

Zaporozhye NPP's Cooling Tower 'Seriously' Damaged by Ukrainian Drone Attack - Rosatom

Zaporozhye NPP's Cooling Tower 'Seriously' Damaged by Ukrainian Drone Attack - Rosatom

Sputnik International

The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces resulted in a fire near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's cooling towers and breached the plant's physical integrity, the plant's spokesperson told Sputnik.

2024-08-11T21:15+0000

2024-08-11T21:15+0000

2024-08-11T21:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

ukrainian armed forces

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye npp

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg

"In essence, this attack is one of the elements of disabling the station. This is an unprecedented threat to nuclear safety, since the nuclear power plant has suffered such serious damage for the first time. The physical integrity of the nuclear power plant has been breached, thereby breaching the basic principles of the IAEA," Yashina said. Later, Russian state corporation Rosatom said that one of the plant's cooling towers was "seriously damaged" by the attack.According to Rosatom, "on August 11, at 20:20 and 20:32, one of the two cooling towers of the Zaporozhye NPP was directly struck by Ukrainian attack drones, resulting in a fire with burning [of] internal structures. By 23:30, the main fire was extinguished by the Ministry of Emergency Situations."The plant was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a kamikaze drone, Yashina confirmed to Sputnik.Earlier on Sunday, the governor of Russia's Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that as a result of shelling of the city of Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fire had broken out at the Zaporozhye NPP cooling system facility; there was no threat to the plant; the fire was being extinguished. In turn, the NPP's press service specified that the fire had been in the area of ​​the ZNPP's cooling towers, the operation of the plant wasn't affected in any way and there were no casualties.Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the plant also said they were informed of the strike."IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP's northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening. Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site," the IAEA said in a statement on X.No impact has been reported for nuclear safety, the statement confirmed.Rosatom called the attack an act of nuclear terrorism in a statement on Monday."We would like to draw your attention to the fact that today's strike was carried out on the NPP equipment, the main task of which is to cool water during normal operation of the plant. Thus, this event can be characterized as an act of nuclear terrorism on the part of the Ukrainian authorities," the statement says.This article may be updated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/iaea-chef-calls-for-refraining-from-violating-principles-on-preventing-nuclear-accident-at-znpp-1117873508.html

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, russia ukraine bombs nuclear power plant