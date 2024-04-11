https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/iaea-chef-calls-for-refraining-from-violating-principles-on-preventing-nuclear-accident-at-znpp-1117873508.html

IAEA Chef Calls for Refraining From Violating Principles on Preventing Nuclear Accident at ZNPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that he will discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with the UN Security Council next week.

"On Sunday, direct attacks against Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant marked a major escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers in Ukraine, significantly increasing the risk of a nuclear accident. We [at the IAEA] are meeting today, and I will meet with the UN Security Council next week, because it is of paramount importance to ensure these reckless attacks do not mark the beginning of a new and gravely dangerous front of the war," Grossi said in a statement. The IAEA chief also called on the international community to increase efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine. The director general also called for refraining from violating IAEA principles on preventing a nuclear accident at the ZNPP. "That is what I am doing today and that is what I will do when I travel to the UN Security Council next week," Grossi noted.

