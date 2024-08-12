China Supports Iran’s Efforts to Ensure Regional Peace, Stability - Foreign Minister

International
Beijing supports Tehran’s efforts to ensure regional peace and stability and is ready to maintain close contacts with Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday in a phone conversation with Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.
“China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in line with the law, as well as its efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, and is ready to keep in close touch with the Iranian party,” Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement. China strongly condemns the assassination of the political leader of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and believes that this act seriously violates the key norms of international relations as well as Iranian sovereignty, security and dignity, directly undermines the negotiating process on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and impacts on the regional peace and stability, the Chinese minister said. On July 31, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr along with at least four civilians. Meanwhile, Haniyeh was assassinated in his residence in Tehran last Wednesday. The Palestinian movement accused Israel of killing Haniyeh and vowed to retaliate. NBC News has reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. According to Israel, about 1,200 people were killed. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,790, according to the enclave's health ministry.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing supports Tehran’s efforts to ensure regional peace and stability and is ready to maintain close contacts with Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday in a phone conversation with Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.
“China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in line with the law, as well as its efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, and is ready to keep in close touch with the Iranian party,” Wang said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement.
China strongly condemns the assassination of the political leader of Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and believes that this act seriously violates the key norms of international relations as well as Iranian sovereignty, security and dignity, directly undermines the negotiating process on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and impacts on the regional peace and stability, the Chinese minister said.
“International community should immediately unite efforts and insist that the conflicting parties truly implement the relevant resolutions of the [UN] Security Council, and create conditions for a rapid, complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Wang said.
On July 31, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr along with at least four civilians. Meanwhile, Haniyeh was assassinated in his residence in Tehran last Wednesday. The Palestinian movement accused Israel of killing Haniyeh and vowed to retaliate. NBC News has reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
Missiles are carried on trucks during Army Day parade at a military base in northern Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. In the parade, President Ebrahim Raisi warned that the tiniest invasion by Israel would bring a massive and harsh response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran's attack over the weekend. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
World
Iran Hopes Response to Haniyeh Killing Will Not Harm Potential Gaza Ceasefire
10 August, 02:02 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. According to Israel, about 1,200 people were killed. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,790, according to the enclave's health ministry.
