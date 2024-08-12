https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/opec-keeps-forecast-for-2024-oil-output-growth-outside-organization-at-123mln-bpd---report-1119735374.html

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2024 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization at 1.23Mln Bpd - Report

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2024 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization at 1.23Mln Bpd - Report

Sputnik International

OPEC has kept its forecast for the oil production growth in 2024 outside the organization at 1.23 million barrels per day and expects an increase to 53 million barrels per day, the organization said in its fresh report on Monday.

2024-08-12T11:24+0000

2024-08-12T11:24+0000

2024-08-12T11:24+0000

economy

opec

organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)

oil

oil prices

crude oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100139869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3876b2c32e90874c598716c776531a55.jpg

"Non-Declaration of Cooperation (Non-DoC) liquids supply (i.e. liquids supply from countries not participating in the DoC) is expected to grow by 1.2 mb/d in 2024, unchanged from the previous month’s assessment," the report read. The table in the report clarifies that the indicator is expected to reach 53 million barrels per day, and the growth will be 1.23 million barrels per day. A month earlier, OPEC had forecast production growth at the same level.OPEC+ oil production in July increased by 117,000 barrels per day by June to 40.91 million barrels per day, while the countries participating in the oil deal produced output by 84,000 barrels per day more than agreed, taking into account voluntary cuts and an overproduction compensation plan, the organization said.OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for the US's oil and condensate production in 2024 to 13.2 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report.In July, the organization expected the 2024 US production to amount to 13.23 million barrels per day, and in May and June – 13.22 million barrels per day.The commercial oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) decreased by 14.1 million barrels in June and were below the five-year average by 66.8 million barrels, according to OPEC's report.The oil production in OPEC countries has increased by 185,000 barrels per day in July and averaged at 26.75 million barrels per day, the organization said."According to secondary sources, total OPEC-12 crude oil production averaged 26.75 mb/d in July 2024, 185 tb/d higher, m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and IR Iran, while production in Libya decreased," the report read.The OPEC countries decreased oil output by 2.39 million barrels per day above quotas in July, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/opec-expects-oil-demand-to-grow-by-22mln-bpd-in-2024-with-stable-strong-demand-1118806783.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil output growth, oil production, opec