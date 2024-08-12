https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/pentagon-chief-orders-nuclear-submarine-deployment-to-middle-east-1119729367.html
Pentagon Chief Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment to Middle East
Sputnik International
US defense secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and the USS Georgia nuclear powered submarine to be deployed in the Middle East.
"Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the Secretary has ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region," the Pentagon said. During the phone call, the parties discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and measures to protect Israel. In particular, Austin emphasized the US readiness to take all necessary steps to protect its Middle Eastern ally.
Pentagon Chief Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment to Middle East
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Georgia nuclear submarine to be deployed to the Middle East and the deployment of the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region to be accelerated, the Pentagon said on Sunday following Austin’s conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
