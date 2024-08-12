https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/pentagon-chief-orders-nuclear-submarine-deployment-to-middle-east-1119729367.html

Pentagon Chief Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment to Middle East

Sputnik International

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and the USS Georgia nuclear powered submarine to be deployed in the Middle East.

"Secretary Austin has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group. Additionally, the Secretary has ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region," the Pentagon said. During the phone call, the parties discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and measures to protect Israel. In particular, Austin emphasized the US readiness to take all necessary steps to protect its Middle Eastern ally.

