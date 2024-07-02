https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/yemeni-houthis-vow-uss-theodore-roosevelt-primary-target-once-it-enters-red-sea-1119222120.html
Yemeni Houthis have released a video promising to sink the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, once it arrives in Red Sea waters.
Yemen's Houthi militia has released a video promising to sink the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt once it arrives in Red Sea waters.The aircraft carrier is a "primary target for the Missile Forces of the Yemeni Army from now on, and will be subject to targeting upon its entry into the Red Sea," Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated in the video."If they want to take the risk, get themselves into trouble, and put themselves into the same predicament that Eisenhower was, let them come," al-Houthi warned.The Houthis have vowed to stop all Israeli-owned or bound naval traffic through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until Israel halts its assault on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.The armed forces have tried to strike the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier on several occasions, but the US Navy insists that those attacks caused no damage to the supercarrier or its escorts.A missile and drone barrage targeted the vessel shortly before it departed the region in early June."In response to US and UK air strikes on some cities and civilian targets in Yemen, which killed and injured more than 58 people, most of whom were civilians, the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier was attacked in the Red Sea with a large number of ballistic, cruise missiles and drones," Ansar Allah political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik in May.The Yemeni blockade of Usrael prompted the United States to send warships to the Res Sea along with a handful of ships from a 'coalition' of NATO member states including the UK. Those forces have attacked targets in Yemen.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is set to take over duties in the region after Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) targeted the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea with missiles and UAVs in response to earlier bombings, leading the supercarrier to exit after an eight-month posting.
