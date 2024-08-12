Photos: Russian Air Force Day

On August 12, 1912, by special decree of the Russian emperor, all issues of military aviation and aeronautics were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Aeronautics Department of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.The Air Force protects the state border in the air and transports military equipment, while it is also responsible for performing special missions, evacuating victims of natural disasters, and striking enemy troops and facilities with conventional, high-precision, and nuclear weapons.Take a look at the Russian Air Force in Sputnik's gallery:
The Russian Air Force is the aerial warfare service branch of the Russian Armed Forces. It is one of the oldest and largest air forces in the world, with a history dating back to 1912.
After almost a century, in 1997 the Russian president decreed that August 12 would be considered Russian Air Force Day.
