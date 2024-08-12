https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/photos-russian-air-force-day-1119734221.html

Photos: Russian Air Force Day

August 12 is the Day of the Russian Air Force, which was established by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated August 29, 1997.

On August 12, 1912, by special decree of the Russian emperor, all issues of military aviation and aeronautics were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Aeronautics Department of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.The Air Force protects the state border in the air and transports military equipment, while it is also responsible for performing special missions, evacuating victims of natural disasters, and striking enemy troops and facilities with conventional, high-precision, and nuclear weapons.Take a look at the Russian Air Force in Sputnik's gallery:

