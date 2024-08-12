International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/photos-russian-air-force-day-1119734221.html
Photos: Russian Air Force Day
Photos: Russian Air Force Day
Sputnik International
August 12 is the Day of the Russian Air Force, which was established by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated August 29, 1997.
2024-08-12T11:21+0000
2024-08-12T11:21+0000
multimedia
photo
air force
russian armed forces
russian federation
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119734197_0:81:3352:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_ef74b81e73b2fc5bbc7079188b35e68a.jpg
On August 12, 1912, by special decree of the Russian emperor, all issues of military aviation and aeronautics were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Aeronautics Department of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.The Air Force protects the state border in the air and transports military equipment, while it is also responsible for performing special missions, evacuating victims of natural disasters, and striking enemy troops and facilities with conventional, high-precision, and nuclear weapons.Take a look at the Russian Air Force in Sputnik's gallery:
russian federation
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119734197_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_285261a78d63f945b38c2a40ff97e40a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air force, russian federation, russian air force day
russian air force, russian federation, russian air force day

Photos: Russian Air Force Day

11:21 GMT 12.08.2024
Subscribe
The Russian Air Force is the aerial warfare service branch of the Russian Armed Forces. It is one of the oldest and largest air forces in the world, with a history dating back to 1912.
On August 12, 1912, by special decree of the Russian emperor, all issues of military aviation and aeronautics were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Aeronautics Department of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.

After almost a century, in 1997 the Russian president decreed that August 12 would be considered Russian Air Force Day.

The Air Force protects the state border in the air and transports military equipment, while it is also responsible for performing special missions, evacuating victims of natural disasters, and striking enemy troops and facilities with conventional, high-precision, and nuclear weapons.
Take a look at the Russian Air Force in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the mediabank

Su-25 attack aircraft performs at a Victory Day air show.

Su-25 attack aircraft performs at a Victory Day air show. - Sputnik International
1/11
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the mediabank

Su-25 attack aircraft performs at a Victory Day air show.

© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabank

Technicians and pilot of an Su-30SM multirole fighter of the Russian Air Force at a fighter base airfield.

Technicians and pilot of an Su-30SM multirole fighter of the Russian Air Force at a fighter base airfield. - Sputnik International
2/11
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank

Technicians and pilot of an Su-30SM multirole fighter of the Russian Air Force at a fighter base airfield.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabank

An Su-27 fighter pilot during a tactical exercise.

An Su-27 fighter pilot during a tactical exercise. - Sputnik International
3/11
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank

An Su-27 fighter pilot during a tactical exercise.

© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin / Go to the mediabank

An Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft and Su-27 fighter at the main naval parade on Russia’s Navy Day.

An Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft and Su-27 fighter at the main naval parade on Russia’s Navy Day. - Sputnik International
4/11
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
/
Go to the mediabank

An Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft and Su-27 fighter at the main naval parade on Russia’s Navy Day.

© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabank

A Tu-95MS strategic bomber during a general rehearsal for the aerial part of the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

A Tu-95MS strategic bomber during a general rehearsal for the aerial part of the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. - Sputnik International
5/11
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko
/
Go to the mediabank

A Tu-95MS strategic bomber during a general rehearsal for the aerial part of the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Aviation technicians prepare an Mi-28 helicopter for flight during helicopter regiment training exercise.

Aviation technicians prepare an Mi-28 helicopter for flight during helicopter regiment training exercise. - Sputnik International
6/11
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Aviation technicians prepare an Mi-28 helicopter for flight during helicopter regiment training exercise.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabank

The Russian Knights aerobatic team on Su-30SM planes performs at the Patriot military-patriotic recreation park.

The Russian Knights aerobatic team on Su-30SM planes performs at the Patriot military-patriotic recreation park. - Sputnik International
7/11
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

The Russian Knights aerobatic team on Su-30SM planes performs at the Patriot military-patriotic recreation park.

© Sputnik / Georgiy Zimarev / Go to the mediabank

Training flights for female cadets from the Krasnodar Higher Military School of Pilots specializing in attack, fighter, and long-range aviation.

Training flights for female cadets from the Krasnodar Higher Military School of Pilots specializing in attack, fighter, and long-range aviation. - Sputnik International
8/11
© Sputnik / Georgiy Zimarev
/
Go to the mediabank

Training flights for female cadets from the Krasnodar Higher Military School of Pilots specializing in attack, fighter, and long-range aviation.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabank

An Il-78 refueling tanker during Black Sea Fleet naval aviation tactical exercises.

An Il-78 refueling tanker during Black Sea Fleet naval aviation tactical exercises. - Sputnik International
9/11
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank

An Il-78 refueling tanker during Black Sea Fleet naval aviation tactical exercises.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

Cadets from the Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy during a rehearsal for the military parade dedicated to the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Cadets from the Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy during a rehearsal for the military parade dedicated to the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
10/11
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

Cadets from the Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy during a rehearsal for the military parade dedicated to the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabank

Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during a tactical exercise.

Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during a tactical exercise. - Sputnik International
11/11
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank

Ka-52 Alligator helicopters during a tactical exercise.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала