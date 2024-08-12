International
Russia is Nuclear Power, Unbeatable on Battlefield - Serbian Deputy Prime Minister
Russia is Nuclear Power, Unbeatable on Battlefield - Serbian Deputy Prime Minister
Most of the EU and all of NATO want Russia to be defeated regardless of the casualties, they are not interested in peace, but Russia is a nuclear power, it is impossible to defeat it on the battlefield, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
2024-08-12T04:34+0000
2024-08-12T04:34+0000
"I want peace, but most of the EU and all of NATO want Russia to be defeated regardless of the casualties that this will require. They are not interested in peace. But it is impossible to defeat a global nuclear power, this applies to the US, China, and Russia. Why then stir up a conflict with the largest nuclear power in the world in order to bring it to a situation where nuclear weapons are used?" Vulin said.In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
Russia is Nuclear Power, Unbeatable on Battlefield - Serbian Deputy Prime Minister

04:34 GMT 12.08.2024
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Most of the EU and all of NATO want Russia to be defeated regardless of the casualties, they are not interested in peace, but Russia is a nuclear power, it is impossible to defeat it on the battlefield, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
"I want peace, but most of the EU and all of NATO want Russia to be defeated regardless of the casualties that this will require. They are not interested in peace. But it is impossible to defeat a global nuclear power, this applies to the US, China, and Russia. Why then stir up a conflict with the largest nuclear power in the world in order to bring it to a situation where nuclear weapons are used?" Vulin said.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
