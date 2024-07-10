https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/wests-actions-carry-risks-of-clash-of-nuclear-powers---russian-envoy--1119321505.html

West's Actions Carry Risks of Clash of Nuclear Powers - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

The retreat of the West from arms control documents and the aspiration to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia carries the risks of a clash of nuclear powers, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said in an article for Sputnik.

The Russian diplomat said one can observe today "with what ease the 'transatlantic allies' are throwing themselves deeper into the whirlpool of confrontation with Russia on the side of the Kiev regime." "Putting aside all the documents adopted at a forum in the area of arms control and confidence-building, they have staked on inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on our country. All this carries the risks of a direct military clash between nuclear powers with unpredictable consequences," Gavrilov said.Russia Blocked OSCE Forum's Meetings Because of Chairmanship's ActionsRussia had to block meetings of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in response to unacceptable actions of the Croatian chairmanship of the forum, Konstantin Gavrilov said.The Russian delegation is not inactive in response to unacceptable steps, he said."During the summer round of talks alone, in response to flagrant actions of the Croatian chairmanship, we had to block five FSC meetings. We believe that it makes no sense to hold regular meetings of the forum when the interests of Russia as an OSCE participating state are being put at a disadvantage. We intend to continue this line until the rotating chairmanships in their work begin to adhere to the principles of impartiality, neutrality, and consideration of the interests of all participating states without exception," Gavrilov said.OSCE Forum Chairmanships Prevented Russia From Inviting Speakers 5 TimesChairmanships of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have prevented Russia from inviting speakers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Russian Foreign Ministry five times in the past two years, Gavrilov said.He added that the situation went to absurd lengths when the Croatian chairmanship banned Russia from including Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) students as audience members in an online meeting of the forum.West Using OSCE Forum as Tool for Information Warfare Against RussiaThe Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is being used now by the West as a tool for information warfare against Russia, Konstantin Gavrilov said."It is not surprising that against such a background, the FSC has ceased to be of interest to Western participating states as a platform for professional discussion of security issues in Europe and is increasingly in demand as a tool to support information warfare against Russia," the Russian diplomat said.West Violates OSCE Principles by Pouring Weapons Into UkraineWestern countries violate principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on the transfer of conventional arms and the control of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), Gavrilo said.The Russian diplomat recalled the OSCE agreements on preventing illicit trafficking in small arms and light weapons (SALW) and stockpiles of conventional ammunition (SCA)."Today, in violation of the OSCE Principles Governing Conventional Arms Transfers [of 1993], the OSCE Document on SALW [of 2000] and the OSCE Principles for Export Controls of MANPADS [of 2008], the European Union and NATO are 'pouring' weapons into Ukraine without being troubled about it being used by the Ukrainian armed forces against civilian infrastructure and civilians, including women and children of the Russian Federation. Moreover, they often give targeting instructions for strikes in order to intimidate our citizens. Of course, in this environment, it is impossible to talk about a new arms control regime in Europe," the diplomat said.NATO's Encouragement of Kiev's Militarization Led to Security Crisis in EuropeThe encouragement of Ukraine's militarization and "Nazification" by the NATO alliance has led to a security crisis in Europe, Konstantin Gavrilov said in an article for Sputnik.The Russian diplomat said NATO's detachment from the pan-European context and its ambitions to achieve military superiority have also created risks for the confidence-building measures on the continent developed within the Forum for Security Co-operation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.West Uses Ukraine Conflict to Justify NATO's ActionsWestern countries continue to spend billions on the Ukraine conflict as it brings back NATO's function of defense against the threat from the East, Gavrilov said.He added that "this is why Western governments continue to throw billions of dollars of EU and NATO taxpayers into the 'black hole' of the Ukraine crisis."

