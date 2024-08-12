https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russian-doctors-rescue-ukrainian-soldier-captured-in-extremely-serious-condition-1119728576.html

Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition

Russian doctors performed a complex multi-hour surgery on a captured Ukrainian soldier who was in extremely serious condition, doctors told Sputnik.

Andriy Kurishko was born in 1976 and drafted into the Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk in 2022. Kurishko served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position. The Ukrainian captive underwent surgical treatment at a frontline hospital earlier, thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich, said, adding that the soldier was in a state of hemorrhagic shock. "We performed the final intestine surgery, which allowed us to stabilize his condition and bring him out of shock," Babich added. Kurishko thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.

