https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russian-doctors-rescue-ukrainian-soldier-captured-in-extremely-serious-condition-1119728576.html
Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition
Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition
Sputnik International
Russian doctors performed a complex multi-hour surgery on a captured Ukrainian soldier who was in extremely serious condition, doctors told Sputnik.
2024-08-12T01:00+0000
2024-08-12T01:00+0000
2024-08-12T01:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kramatorsk
pow
prisoners-of-war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_0:131:3073:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2c1e8303be0bca7fa2ab6c2826a4d6.jpg
Andriy Kurishko was born in 1976 and drafted into the Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk in 2022. Kurishko served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position. The Ukrainian captive underwent surgical treatment at a frontline hospital earlier, thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich, said, adding that the soldier was in a state of hemorrhagic shock. "We performed the final intestine surgery, which allowed us to stabilize his condition and bring him out of shock," Babich added. Kurishko thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/watch-ukrainian-pow-sheds-light-on-ukrainian-armys-grim-reality-1117993561.html
russia
ukraine
kramatorsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8adbba0a57a4deb919521dcf09c50a90.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
andriy kurishko, ukrainian pows, russian treatment of ukrainian prisoners
andriy kurishko, ukrainian pows, russian treatment of ukrainian prisoners
Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Russian doctors have performed a complex multi-hour operation on a Ukrainian soldier who was captured in the village of Kleshcheevka (also known as Klishchiivka) in extremely serious condition, doctors told Sputnik.
Andriy Kurishko was born in 1976 and drafted into the Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk in 2022. Kurishko served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.
"He arrived in an extremely serious condition due to an abdominal wound, intra-abdominal bleeding due to an injury to the left lobe of the liver, and intestinal damage. [We performed] lengthy intestinal surgery and stopped bleeding from the left lobe of the liver. In fact, the patient lost one volume of circulating blood that we replenished," anesthesiologist-rheumatologist Sergey Petrovich told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian captive underwent surgical treatment at a frontline hospital earlier, thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich, said, adding that the soldier was in a state of hemorrhagic shock.
"We performed the final intestine surgery, which allowed us to stabilize his condition and bring him out of shock," Babich added.
Kurishko thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.