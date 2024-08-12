International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russian-doctors-rescue-ukrainian-soldier-captured-in-extremely-serious-condition-1119728576.html
Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition
Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition
Sputnik International
Russian doctors performed a complex multi-hour surgery on a captured Ukrainian soldier who was in extremely serious condition, doctors told Sputnik.
2024-08-12T01:00+0000
2024-08-12T01:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kramatorsk
pow
prisoners-of-war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_0:131:3073:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2c1e8303be0bca7fa2ab6c2826a4d6.jpg
Andriy Kurishko was born in 1976 and drafted into the Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk in 2022. Kurishko served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position. The Ukrainian captive underwent surgical treatment at a frontline hospital earlier, thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich, said, adding that the soldier was in a state of hemorrhagic shock. "We performed the final intestine surgery, which allowed us to stabilize his condition and bring him out of shock," Babich added. Kurishko thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/watch-ukrainian-pow-sheds-light-on-ukrainian-armys-grim-reality-1117993561.html
russia
ukraine
kramatorsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8adbba0a57a4deb919521dcf09c50a90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
andriy kurishko, ukrainian pows, russian treatment of ukrainian prisoners
andriy kurishko, ukrainian pows, russian treatment of ukrainian prisoners

Russian Doctors Rescue Ukrainian Soldier Captured in Extremely Serious Condition

01:00 GMT 12.08.2024
CC0 / / Surgical instruments in the operating room
Surgical instruments in the operating room - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Russian doctors have performed a complex multi-hour operation on a Ukrainian soldier who was captured in the village of Kleshcheevka (also known as Klishchiivka) in extremely serious condition, doctors told Sputnik.
Andriy Kurishko was born in 1976 and drafted into the Ukrainian forces in the city of Kramatorsk in 2022. Kurishko served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.
"He arrived in an extremely serious condition due to an abdominal wound, intra-abdominal bleeding due to an injury to the left lobe of the liver, and intestinal damage. [We performed] lengthy intestinal surgery and stopped bleeding from the left lobe of the liver. In fact, the patient lost one volume of circulating blood that we replenished," anesthesiologist-rheumatologist Sergey Petrovich told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian captive underwent surgical treatment at a frontline hospital earlier, thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich, said, adding that the soldier was in a state of hemorrhagic shock.
Ukrainian soldier on his decision to live instead of following the orders of the leadership - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian PoW Sheds Light on Ukrainian Army's Grim Reality
18 April, 13:05 GMT
"We performed the final intestine surgery, which allowed us to stabilize his condition and bring him out of shock," Babich added.
Kurishko thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала