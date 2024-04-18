https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/watch-ukrainian-pow-sheds-light-on-ukrainian-armys-grim-reality-1117993561.html

Watch: Ukrainian PoW Sheds Light on Ukrainian Army's Grim Reality

Russian forces have been making rapid and steady military gains throughout the front lines of the special military operation zone. Russia's success is confirmed not only by the fact that the troops have secured better ground in various areas, but also by the ever-increasing number of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers.

Sputnik brings you a video in which a captured Ukrainian soldier recounts his first-hand experience with the gross negligence of the Ukrainian command.He shared that he made the decision to go to the positions of the Russian forces and surrender after reading a note dropped by a Russian drone that said, “Soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, surrender and we will guarantee your safety, otherwise you will be killed.”Pogrebnyak noted the kind treatment he received from the Russian troops. He also spoke of the terrible situation in which the Ukrainian army currently finds itself.“We don’t have the resources to fight, no one wants to fight, there’s no mood to fight,” he said.

