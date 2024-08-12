https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russias-army-2024-forum-to-host-military-delegations-from-83-countries-1119731351.html

Russia's Army-2024 Forum to Host Military Delegations From 83 Countries

Russia's Army-2024 Forum to Host Military Delegations From 83 Countries

Military delegations from 83 countries will take part in the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Official military delegations from 83 countries will participate in the forum, with 39 delegations led by heads of defense ministries and chiefs of general staffs. National exhibitions and individual stands from defense industry enterprises of friendly countries have been formed by four nations: Belarus, Iran, India and China. Representatives of more than 120 foreign companies are participating in the work of the forum," the ministry said in a statement. Bilateral meetings are planned with the heads of foreign delegations to discuss defense industry cooperation involving the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, according to the statement. The forum will once again bring together representatives from Russian and foreign armed forces, allowing defense and national security experts to strengthen cooperative ties, the statement said. The Army forum, held annually since 2015, will take place at Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 12-14.

