Russia's Exports to Brazil Top $1Bln for 3rd Month in Row in July

Russia's exports to Brazil topped $1 billion for the third month is a row in July, according to a calculation by Sputnik.

Thus, in July, Russia supplied goods to Brazil worth $1.2 billion, which is 3.5% more than in June, and 70% more than in July last year. Thus, the value of Russian product deliveries has remained above $1 billion three months in a row for the first time ever. Previously, Russian exports topped $1 billion threshold in August, September and December last year. Deliveries of Brazilian goods to Russia in mid-summer remained at last year's level, but by June they had decreased by a third, to $102 million. As a result, the trade between the two countries in July decreased by 0.6% from June, but was up 60% year-on-year to $1.3 billion dollars. In January-July 2024, the bilateral trade reached $7.2 billion against $5.6 billion for the same period last year.

