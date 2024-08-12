https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russias-exports-to-brazil-top-1bln-for-3rd-month-in-row-in-july-1119729497.html
Russia's Exports to Brazil Top $1Bln for 3rd Month in Row in July
Russia's Exports to Brazil Top $1Bln for 3rd Month in Row in July
Sputnik International
Russia's exports to Brazil topped $1 billion for the third month is a row in July, according to a calculation by Sputnik.
2024-08-12T03:34+0000
2024-08-12T03:34+0000
2024-08-12T03:34+0000
economy
russia
brazil
newsfeed
sputnik
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119004156_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f88e3e9989c8198c62c08e51cf70466.jpg
Thus, in July, Russia supplied goods to Brazil worth $1.2 billion, which is 3.5% more than in June, and 70% more than in July last year. Thus, the value of Russian product deliveries has remained above $1 billion three months in a row for the first time ever. Previously, Russian exports topped $1 billion threshold in August, September and December last year. Deliveries of Brazilian goods to Russia in mid-summer remained at last year's level, but by June they had decreased by a third, to $102 million. As a result, the trade between the two countries in July decreased by 0.6% from June, but was up 60% year-on-year to $1.3 billion dollars. In January-July 2024, the bilateral trade reached $7.2 billion against $5.6 billion for the same period last year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/brazil-resumed-import-of-russian-wheat-in-july-after-5-month-break-1119717643.html
russia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119004156_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_064e090b9123fea6c7656b4e2d3da479.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia brazil trading, russian exports, who does russia trade with
russia brazil trading, russian exports, who does russia trade with
Russia's Exports to Brazil Top $1Bln for 3rd Month in Row in July
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's exports to Brazil topped $1 billion for the third month in a row in July, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data from the Brazilian statistical service.
Thus, in July, Russia supplied goods to Brazil worth $1.2 billion, which is 3.5% more than in June, and 70% more than in July last year.
Thus, the value of Russian product deliveries has remained above $1 billion three months in a row for the first time ever. Previously, Russian exports topped $1 billion threshold in August, September and December last year.
Deliveries of Brazilian goods to Russia in mid-summer remained at last year's level, but by June they had decreased by a third, to $102 million. As a result, the trade between the two countries in July decreased by 0.6% from June, but was up 60% year-on-year to $1.3 billion dollars.
In January-July 2024, the bilateral trade reached $7.2 billion against $5.6 billion for the same period last year.