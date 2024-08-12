Russia's Rostec to Present Portable Mini-Radars for Detecting Unmanned Boats

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russias-rostec-to-present-portable-mini-radars-for-detecting-unmanned-boats-1119729988.html

Rostec will present portable mini-radars able to detect unmanned boats and providing early warning of an attack, the state corporation's first deputy general director, Vladimir Artyakov, told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, Moscow region.The Army-2024 Forum is opening in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center and will be held from August 12 to 14, 2024, with the total area of expositions amounting to more than 340,000 square meters.Traditionally, the Army-2024 military-technical forum presents samples of military products, equipment, and weapons. The exhibition will be attended by enterprises producing military equipment and armaments.

