https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russias-rostec-to-present-portable-mini-radars-for-detecting-unmanned-boats-1119729988.html
Russia's Rostec to Present Portable Mini-Radars for Detecting Unmanned Boats
Russia's Rostec to Present Portable Mini-Radars for Detecting Unmanned Boats
Sputnik International
Rostec will present portable mini-radars capable of detecting unmanned boats and providing early warning of an attack, the first deputy general director of the state corporation, Vladimir Artyakov, told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the international military-technical forum "Army-2024" in Kubinka.
2024-08-12T06:24+0000
2024-08-12T06:24+0000
2024-08-12T06:24+0000
military
vladimir artyakov
russia
moscow
rostec
radar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116645587_0:187:2980:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1d6ecc87ac27905efc0fee8873ac7e.jpg
Rostec will present portable mini-radars able to detect unmanned boats and providing early warning of an attack, the state corporation's first deputy general director, Vladimir Artyakov, told Sputnik in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, Moscow region.The Army-2024 Forum is opening in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center and will be held from August 12 to 14, 2024, with the total area of expositions amounting to more than 340,000 square meters.Traditionally, the Army-2024 military-technical forum presents samples of military products, equipment, and weapons. The exhibition will be attended by enterprises producing military equipment and armaments.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-forces-destroy-stationing-site-for-ukrainian-unmanned-boats-1119500255.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116645587_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97da8e49cb782e515cf652b129332c07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's rostec, mini-radar, detecting unmanned boats, military-technical forum "army-2024"
russia's rostec, mini-radar, detecting unmanned boats, military-technical forum "army-2024"
Russia's Rostec to Present Portable Mini-Radars for Detecting Unmanned Boats
Rostec is one of Russia’s largest state corporations, with a diverse portfolio of over 800 companies, including defense contractors, aerospace companies, as well as industrial and technology firms.
Rostec will present portable mini-radars able to detect unmanned boats
and providing early warning of an attack, the state corporation's first deputy general director, Vladimir Artyakov, told Sputnik
in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the Army-2024 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, Moscow region.
"We will present portable mini-radars capable of detecting unmanned boats and providing early warning of an attack at the forum. These locators are relatively light, when fully equipped, they weigh about 25 kilograms. It is mobile and convenient for transportation," Artyakov said.
The Army-2024 Forum is opening in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center and will be held from August 12 to 14, 2024, with the total area of expositions amounting to more than 340,000 square meters.
Traditionally, the Army-2024 military-technical forum presents samples of military products, equipment, and weapons. The exhibition will be attended by enterprises producing military equipment and armaments.