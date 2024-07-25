https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-forces-destroy-stationing-site-for-ukrainian-unmanned-boats-1119500255.html

Russian Forces Destroy Stationing Site for Ukrainian Unmanned Boats

Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s tactical aircraft destroyed a stationing site harboring unmanned boats used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

“Operational aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukraine’s military fuel and lubricants, up to five US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on site with foreign military equipment, as well as a base for unmanned boats,” the MoD said in a statement.Russian troops also targeted the repair shops of armored and mechanical plants, and Ukrainian clusters of troops and military equipment in 104 different areas.Russian air defenses shot down three HIMARS rocket launchers and 52 UAVs, 26 of which were destroyed in the areas outside the special operation zone.Furthermore, Ukraine lost up to 460 servicemen in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled seven counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 410 soldiers over the past 24 hours.Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled six counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 235 soldiers in fights, while Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Vostok Battlegroup, the MoD added.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr hammered Ukrainian troops and military equipment, and Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers.

