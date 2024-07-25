https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-forces-destroy-stationing-site-for-ukrainian-unmanned-boats-1119500255.html
Russian Forces Destroy Stationing Site for Ukrainian Unmanned Boats
Russian Forces Destroy Stationing Site for Ukrainian Unmanned Boats
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s tactical aircraft destroyed a stationing site harboring unmanned boats used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
2024-07-25T13:45+0000
2024-07-25T13:45+0000
2024-07-25T13:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
russian armed forces
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
ukraine
russian army
russian troops
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119500429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_023d772a22d668201ffd3ff307b0f9c3.jpg
“Operational aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukraine’s military fuel and lubricants, up to five US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on site with foreign military equipment, as well as a base for unmanned boats,” the MoD said in a statement.Russian troops also targeted the repair shops of armored and mechanical plants, and Ukrainian clusters of troops and military equipment in 104 different areas.Russian air defenses shot down three HIMARS rocket launchers and 52 UAVs, 26 of which were destroyed in the areas outside the special operation zone.Furthermore, Ukraine lost up to 460 servicemen in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled seven counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 410 soldiers over the past 24 hours.Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled six counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 235 soldiers in fights, while Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Vostok Battlegroup, the MoD added.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr hammered Ukrainian troops and military equipment, and Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-iskander-m-hits-foreign-mercenaries-temporary-deployment-site-in-kharkov---mod-1119497113.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119500429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7fcb445460ab9a0b1110cdaa5115ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
Russian Forces Destroy Stationing Site for Ukrainian Unmanned Boats
Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s tactical aircraft destroyed a site harboring unmanned boats used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
“Operational aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukraine’s military fuel and lubricants, up to five US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles on site with foreign military equipment, as well as a base for unmanned boats
,” the MoD said
in a statement.
Russian troops also targeted the repair shops of armored and mechanical plants, and Ukrainian clusters of troops and military equipment in 104 different areas.
Russian air defenses shot down
three HIMARS rocket launchers and 52 UAVs, 26 of which were destroyed in the areas outside the special operation zone
.
Furthermore, Ukraine lost up to 460 servicemen in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled seven counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 410 soldiers over the past 24 hours.
"The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 680 military personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks [in clashes with Battlegroup Yug]," the statement read.
Additionally, Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled six counterattacks and Kiev lost up to
235 soldiers in fights, while Kiev lost up to 125 soldiers in battles with the Vostok Battlegroup, the MoD added.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr hammered Ukrainian troops and military equipment, and Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers.