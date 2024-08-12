https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/serbia-expects-official-invitation-to-brics-summit-in-coming-days---deputy-prime-minister-1119729774.html
Serbia Expects Official Invitation to BRICS Summit in Coming Days - Deputy Prime Minister
The Serbian authorities expect an official invitation to the 14th BRICS summit in Kazan in the coming days, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
"As for BRICS, we expect a formal invitation in the coming days, I would like to participate in the work of the forum," the politician said. The plan for Russia's BRICS presidency in 2024 includes over 250 events in 11 regions of Russia, organized by representatives of federal and regional executive authorities, public organizations and the business community. The key event will be the 14th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The Serbian authorities expect an official invitation to the 14th BRICS summit in Kazan in the coming days, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.
"As for BRICS, we expect a formal invitation in the coming days, I would like to participate in the work of the forum," the politician said.
The plan for Russia's BRICS presidency
in 2024 includes over 250 events in 11 regions of Russia, organized by representatives of federal and regional executive authorities, public organizations and the business community. The key event will be the 14th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.