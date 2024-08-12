https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/serbian-anti-mining-protesters-want-coup-not-nature-protection---deputy-prime-minister-1119728426.html

Serbian Anti-Mining Protesters Want Coup, Not Nature Protection - Deputy Prime Minister

Serbian Anti-Mining Protesters Want Coup, Not Nature Protection - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Protesters in Serbia are not seeking to protect the environment and intend to instead overthrow the government, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

2024-08-12T01:13+0000

2024-08-12T01:13+0000

2024-08-12T01:13+0000

world

aleksandar vucic

serbia

russia

ria novosti

serbian interior ministry

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119714698_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0664e28ccf5ab67d032cfa06a4bd64.jpg

"The lithium protests are not so much about the environment. Their goal is to overthrow the government. No one wants Serbia to develop, no one in the West wants an independent and strong Serbia," Vulin said. Serbs have been protesting plans to mine and process a lithium-containing mineral in the west of the country. On the night of August 11, protesters blocked the bridge on the international highway Budapest-Thessaloniki, as well as the central railway station and the New Belgrade station. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, about 27,000 people participated in the protests, 14 protesters were detained for criminal offenses, three for administrative offenses, and two foreigners for attending the protest near the most important government institutions. Vulin previously successively headed the Serbian Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Security and Information Agency of Serbia (BIA)."The attacks on me, when it was said that we would fight against color revolutions and foreign interference together with Russia, are indicative. What could be more normal than that we, as a small country, ask for help to remain independent, so that a violent change of power does not occur here," Vulin emphasized.On July 19, Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union on strategic partnership on raw materials, electric batteries and e-vehicles. Vucic said he expected at least 6 billion euros ($6.56 billion) of foreign direct investment from the lithium mining project, specifically from Germany. According to his calculations, if a full production cycle is created, the Serbian economy will grow by 16.4%. The country's authorities emphasize that experts have yet to assess the risks of the project, a referendum is possible and, if approved, production will begin no earlier than in two and a half years. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to citizens on August 11 that protests against plans to mine lithium in Serbia were being fueled by certain forces in the West and by Serbian-born media magnate Dragan Solak, who owns a media holding in the Netherlands, cable operators and media outlets in the Western Balkans.Vucic earlier said that he had received official information from Russia about a coup d'etat being prepared in his country. The head of the Serbian state added that "those who dream of doing something" would not be able to do it and citizens should not worry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/russia-serbia-discuss-security-threats-related-to-military-supplies-1119114980.html

serbia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbian protests, coup in serbia, anti-mine protests in serbia