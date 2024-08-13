https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/netanyahu-gallant-rift-exposes-different-approaches-to-resolving-gaza-war---analyst-1119752298.html

Netanyahu-Gallant Rift Exposes 'Different Approaches' to Resolving Gaza War - Analyst

Barbed words exchanged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant exposes their two different approaches to resolving the conflict with Hamas, researcher Dr. Shaul Bartal told Sputnik.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave hisYoav Gallant a public dressing down on Monday after the defense minister ridiculed his goal of achieving “total victory” over Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Netanyahu’s talk is “nonsense,” Gallant reportedly told a classified meeting with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Tel Aviv on Monday, according to Likud MK Tally Gotliv.Gotliv added that Gallant made his comments while arguing in favour for the hostage swap deal proposed by the US.“When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage-release deal,” Netanyahu's office responded in a statement.It added that victory over Hamas and the release of hostages is the “clear directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the cabinet, and it obliges everyone — including Gallant.”Gallant seemed keen to play down his differences with Netanyahu later, stressing in a social media post that he was “determined to achieve the war’s goals and continue fighting until Hamas is dismantled and the hostages are returned.” He also slammed leaks from “sensitive” closed-door meetings as a “vulnerability.”Palestinian movement Hamas also weighed in, saying that Gallant's attack on Netanyahu's plan shows the PM "does not want to reach an agreement and that all he cares about is the continuation and expansion of the war."The Middle East is braced for escalation after Iran and Hezbollah vowed to retaliate for the killings of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an explosion in Tehran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.The row between Netanyahu and Gallant exposes their two “different approaches to resolving the conflict,” Dr Shaul Bartal, a retired lieutenant colonel and a researcher at Bar-Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told Sputnik."A complete victory, according to Netanyahu, is a situation in which Hamas as a political organization no longer controls the Gaza Strip and Hamas as a military organization is unable to threaten Israel similar to what happened on October 7," he noted. "This is the minimum required to achieve a complete victory in Netanyahu's view.”T achieve that “minimum” of beating Hamas, the IDF would require a longer period of fighting to “clear the area,” so a holding force could control it, Bartal stressed.Gallant, along with large parts of the army, wants a deal that “will allow a time-out for organizing and equipping,” Bartal said.Even Israel’s temporary withdrawal from an area like the Philadelphia axis — also known as the Salah al-Din Axis, a strip of land along the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip — “would allow to save a significant part of the abductees,” he noted.While the rift between Netanyahu and Gallant appears personal, the commentator argued it stems from “differences of views regarding the capabilities of the security system.”He stressed that there were also serious differences between members of the IDF General Staff and Netanyahu on issues like the prospect of a military government in the Gaza Strip.“Netanyahu does not rule out this idea outright for a temporary period, but it seems that the security establishment, led by Gallant, are strongly opposed to this idea,” said the analyst. “These are simply different military concepts regarding the capabilities and role of the military in war.” And he speculated that the PM would not heed calls for Gallant to be fired during wartime.

