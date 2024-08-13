https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russias-anti-terrorism-committee-says-to-strengthen-measures-in-regions-bordering-ukraine-1119750093.html
Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Says to Strengthen Measures in Regions Bordering Ukraine
Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Says to Strengthen Measures in Regions Bordering Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Tuesday that special attention will be paid to the strengthening of the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events in the regions bordering Ukraine.
2024-08-13T09:30+0000
2024-08-13T09:30+0000
2024-08-13T09:30+0000
russia
ukraine
alexander bortnikov
russia
anti-terrorism committee
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg
"As a result of the discussion, priority tasks have been identified to prevent terrorism, minimize and eliminate its consequences in the face of increasing terrorist threats. Special attention is paid to improving the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events that have occurred in the regions bordering Ukraine," the statement said.Earlier in the day, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov held a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, at which issues of increasing the readiness of the regions of the Russian Federation "to repel terrorist attacks, as well as priority tasks for the prevention of terrorist threats in the context of a special military operation" were discussed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/strategy--tactics-of-ukraines-incursion-into-russias-kursk-developed-with-nato---expert-1119724203.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77faa9e559408aafbb15620904f105e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian national anti-terrorist committee, measures in regions bordering ukraine
russian national anti-terrorist committee, measures in regions bordering ukraine
Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Says to Strengthen Measures in Regions Bordering Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Tuesday that special attention will be paid to the strengthening of the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events in the regions bordering Ukraine.
"As a result of the discussion, priority tasks have been identified to prevent terrorism, minimize and eliminate its consequences in the face of increasing terrorist threats. Special attention is paid to improving the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events that have occurred in the regions bordering Ukraine," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov held a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, at which issues of increasing the readiness of the regions of the Russian Federation "to repel terrorist attacks
, as well as priority tasks for the prevention of terrorist threats in the context of a special military operation" were discussed.