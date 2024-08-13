https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russias-anti-terrorism-committee-says-to-strengthen-measures-in-regions-bordering-ukraine-1119750093.html

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Says to Strengthen Measures in Regions Bordering Ukraine

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Says to Strengthen Measures in Regions Bordering Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Tuesday that special attention will be paid to the strengthening of the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events in the regions bordering Ukraine.

2024-08-13T09:30+0000

2024-08-13T09:30+0000

2024-08-13T09:30+0000

russia

ukraine

alexander bortnikov

russia

anti-terrorism committee

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

"As a result of the discussion, priority tasks have been identified to prevent terrorism, minimize and eliminate its consequences in the face of increasing terrorist threats. Special attention is paid to improving the effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures, taking into account the events that have occurred in the regions bordering Ukraine," the statement said.Earlier in the day, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov held a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, at which issues of increasing the readiness of the regions of the Russian Federation "to repel terrorist attacks, as well as priority tasks for the prevention of terrorist threats in the context of a special military operation" were discussed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/strategy--tactics-of-ukraines-incursion-into-russias-kursk-developed-with-nato---expert-1119724203.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian national anti-terrorist committee, measures in regions bordering ukraine