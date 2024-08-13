https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/us-working-to-replace-zelensky-with-less-corrupt-figure--russias-svr-1119749272.html
US Working to Replace Zelensky – Russia's Foreign Intelligence
US Working to Replace Zelensky – Russia's Foreign Intelligence
08:02 GMT 13.08.2024 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 13.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington is working on options to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a more manageable and less corrupt figure, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.
"In the current situation, Washington is working on options to replace the Ukrainian leader with a 'more manageable and less corrupt figure, who would suit most Western allies," the statement said.
Zelensky is taking "insane steps" that threaten to escalate situation far beyond the borders of Ukraine, the SVR said.
The United States consider former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov*
as a suitable candidate to replace Volodymyr Zelensky
, the Russian Intelligence Service said.
"The former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov is currently being considered as a suitable candidate. The US consider Avakov's 'strengths' to be his close ties with Ukrainian nationalist formations and his continuing contacts with the leaders of European countries," the statement read.
The US administration is planning to launch a powerful information campaign to discredit Zelensky in order to force him to leave his post
, the SVR said.
"The US administration has already instructed affiliated NGOs to work out the scenario of Avakov's coming to power in Ukraine. Now this issue is being discussed with the leaders of the leading Ukrainian opposition parties ... as well as with a number of influential deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the ruling Servant of the People party," the statement said.
*Included in the register of terrorists and extremists in Russia.