Zelensky's Decision Not to Run in Ukraine Elections Raises Questions - Putin
Zelensky's Decision Not to Run in Ukraine Elections Raises Questions - Putin
Sputnik International
The decision of Zelensky not to run in presidential election raises questions as it contradicts the constitution of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian constitution does not say anything about the possibility of prolonging the term of the president under martial law; it only says that elections are not held, Putin emphasized.The Russian president argued that even under current conditions, there are people within Ukraine who could sign a peace agreement, but it would require Kiev's willingness.
Zelensky's Decision Not to Run in Ukraine Elections Raises Questions - Putin

21:49 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 22:49 GMT 05.06.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The decision of Zelensky not to run in presidential election raises questions as it contradicts the constitution of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian constitution does not say anything about the possibility of prolonging the term of the president under martial law; it only says that elections are not held, Putin emphasized.
"The current leadership of Ukraine has decided not to run in the elections, so there are questions. There is Article 103 of the Constitution of Ukraine, it says that the president is elected only for five years," Putin said at a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Russian president argued that even under current conditions, there are people within Ukraine who could sign a peace agreement, but it would require Kiev's willingness.
"And who should we sign a peace treaty with? Nevertheless, everything can be resolved, everything can be agreed upon. If the power passes to the speaker of parliament, a willingness to sign a treaty is all it takes," Putin concluded.
