Zelensky's Decision Not to Run in Ukraine Elections Raises Questions - Putin

The decision of Zelensky not to run in presidential election raises questions as it contradicts the constitution of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T21:49+0000

2024-06-05T21:49+0000

2024-06-05T22:49+0000

The Ukrainian constitution does not say anything about the possibility of prolonging the term of the president under martial law; it only says that elections are not held, Putin emphasized.The Russian president argued that even under current conditions, there are people within Ukraine who could sign a peace agreement, but it would require Kiev's willingness.

