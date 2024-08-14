International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/gaza-ceasefire-showdown-truce-elusive-as-all-sides-place-their-bets-1119769193.html
Gaza Ceasefire Showdown: Truce Elusive as All Sides Place Their Bets
Gaza Ceasefire Showdown: Truce Elusive as All Sides Place Their Bets
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement, Hamas, has announced that it is not going to partake in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations slated to be held on August 15 in Doha, Qatar.
2024-08-14T14:08+0000
2024-08-14T14:08+0000
world
israel
qatar
hamas
benjamin netanyahu
iran
palestine-israel conflict
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119689200_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_348e898971f7c09f07268e8bd1475483.jpg
"We will not participate in the negotiations that are scheduled for Thursday," Hamas’ representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik.As countries all over the world are calling for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict, this is how things stand on the eve of the missed talks:Hamas: The Palestinian group flatly refused to participate in the ceasefire talks saying, "Rather [Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu] is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level, and thus he uses negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression against our people and commit more massacres against them," Hadi told Sky News.Israel: PM Netanyahu has toughened his stance on the negotiations, the NYT reported citing unpublished documents. Israel has put forward five new demands to the US, Qatar and Egypt with the most disputable one about retaining control over the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, though in May, Tel Aviv planned to withdraw troops.US: Washington has consistently expressed hope that Israel and Hamas would return to negotiations. However, on Tuesday, the US approved a new $20 billion arms sale to Israel, which includes tank rounds, mortar shells, air-to-air missiles, and F-15 warplanes.Iran: Tehran warned on Tuesday that only a ceasefire in Gaza, resulting from anticipated talks this week, could prevent the country from retaliating for the targeted assassination of a top Hamas official on Iranian soil by Israeli forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/irans-mission-to-un-in-geneva-calls-for-recognizing-israel-as-terrorist-regime---reports-1119769015.html
israel
qatar
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119689200_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c393fbbc96411e26a1dc1a5f6329e2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel hamas ceasefire negotiations, gaza peace talks, gaza strip truce
israel hamas ceasefire negotiations, gaza peace talks, gaza strip truce

Gaza Ceasefire Showdown: Truce Elusive as All Sides Place Their Bets

14:08 GMT 14.08.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaSmoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 22, 2024.
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
The Palestinian movement, Hamas, has announced that it is not going to partake in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations slated to be held on August 15 in Doha, Qatar.
"We will not participate in the negotiations that are scheduled for Thursday," Hamas’ representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik.
As countries all over the world are calling for a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict, this is how things stand on the eve of the missed talks:
Hamas: The Palestinian group flatly refused to participate in the ceasefire talks saying, "Rather [Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu] is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war, and even expand it at the regional level, and thus he uses negotiations as a cover to continue his aggression against our people and commit more massacres against them," Hadi told Sky News.
Iranian national flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2024
World
Iran's Mission to UN in Geneva Calls for Recognizing Israel as Terrorist Regime - Reports
13:25 GMT
Israel: PM Netanyahu has toughened his stance on the negotiations, the NYT reported citing unpublished documents. Israel has put forward five new demands to the US, Qatar and Egypt with the most disputable one about retaining control over the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, though in May, Tel Aviv planned to withdraw troops.
US: Washington has consistently expressed hope that Israel and Hamas would return to negotiations. However, on Tuesday, the US approved a new $20 billion arms sale to Israel, which includes tank rounds, mortar shells, air-to-air missiles, and F-15 warplanes.
Iran: Tehran warned on Tuesday that only a ceasefire in Gaza, resulting from anticipated talks this week, could prevent the country from retaliating for the targeted assassination of a top Hamas official on Iranian soil by Israeli forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала