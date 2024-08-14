https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/pakistan-russia-trade-to-grow-gradually-after-transport-routes-completed---minister-1119770606.html

Pakistan-Russia Trade to Grow Gradually After Transport Routes Completed - Minister

Pakistan-Russia Trade to Grow Gradually After Transport Routes Completed - Minister

Sputnik International

Trade between Russia and Pakistan is expected to grow in the coming years after the corresponding transport corridors and sea routes are completed, Pakistani Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh told Sputnik.

2024-08-14T16:34+0000

2024-08-14T16:34+0000

2024-08-14T16:34+0000

world

pakistan

russia

china

brics

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119770446_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_0e54bd2e33c0143694c057653bd14661.jpg

"Russia is a huge market. We are very much interested to enhance our trade links and that of maritime links also. But you see, in the country's economy, it takes time and it will be gradually," Sheikh said. Pakistan is currently working to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative and will be instrumental in transit trade between China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Russia, the minister said, adding that this route was expected to become operational within two to three years. Furthermore, additional facilities are under construction in Pakistan's ports of Gwadar and Karachi, which is attracting the attention of some Central Asian countries for transit trade as well, he said. He added that Pakistan had not faced any sanctions for trading with Russia. Pakistan is not planning to be in any political blocs, but has recently applied to join BRICS and is expecting an invitation to the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan in October, Sheikh said.

pakistan

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia pakistan ties, russian pakistani cooperation, russia pakistan partnership, trade between russia and pakistan