Ukraine Wants to Start Talks Using Kursk Nuclear Plant Seizure as Ultimatum - Akhmat Head

Ukraine Wants to Start Talks Using Kursk Nuclear Plant Seizure as Ultimatum - Akhmat Head

Kiev planned to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant on August 11 and use this fact to start negotiations with Moscow with an ultimatum.

Units of the Russian armed forces are in the Kursk city of Sudzha, the enemy does not control the city, there are daily clashes, commander of the Akhmat special forces Apti Alaudinov told Russian media. "Today there are units of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sudzha. There is an enemy around and in some parts of the city. There are active clashes there every day. The enemy cannot say that he completely controls Sudzha, because he does not really control it," Alaudinov said.The general mayor also said that Kiev planned to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant on August 11 and use this fact to start negotiations with Moscow with an ultimatum.The task had not been completed, despite all the reserves directed by Kiev in this direction, Alaudinov said. "Most of the equipment has already been destroyed from what was deployed at the Kursk direction," Alaudinov concluded.

