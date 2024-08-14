https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/ukraine-wants-to-start-talks-using-kursk-nuclear-plant-seizure-as-ultimatum---akhmat-head-1119766218.html
Ukraine Wants to Start Talks Using Kursk Nuclear Plant Seizure as Ultimatum - Akhmat Head
Ukraine Wants to Start Talks Using Kursk Nuclear Plant Seizure as Ultimatum - Akhmat Head
Kiev planned to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant on August 11 and use this fact to start negotiations with Moscow with an ultimatum.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - On August 6, Ukrainian armed forces went on the offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, their advance was stopped, said Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He stressed that the operation in the Kursk region will be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
Units of the Russian armed forces are in the Kursk city of Sudzha, the enemy does not control the city, there are daily clashes, commander of the Akhmat special forces Apti Alaudinov told Russian media.
"Today there are units of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sudzha. There is an enemy around and in some parts of the city. There are active clashes there every day. The enemy cannot say that he completely controls Sudzha, because he does not really control it," Alaudinov said.
The general mayor also said that Kiev planned to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant on August 11 and use this fact to start negotiations with Moscow with an ultimatum.
"We received very interesting materials — the whole layout of the operation, which was being prepared, by what forces and what was planned. What can I say: on the 11th [of August] it was necessary to take the nuclear power plant in Kurchatov... [Ukrainian President] Zelenskyy's blitzkrieg, which was planned with the seizure of the Kurchatov nuclear power plant and already entering negotiations with an ultimatum ... failed," Alaudinov explained.
The task had not been completed, despite all the reserves directed by Kiev in this direction, Alaudinov said.
"Most of the equipment has already been destroyed from what was deployed at the Kursk direction," Alaudinov concluded.