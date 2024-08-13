https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukraines-suicidal-offensive-in-kursk-region-will-not-help-end-conflict---us-congressman-1119756854.html

Ukraine's 'Suicidal' Offensive in Kursk Region Will Not Help End Conflict - US Congressman

Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk region will do nothing to achieve peace in the ongoing conflict, US Congressman Paul Gosar said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday.

“Ukraine’s suicidal cross border incursion will do nothing to end the horrible war that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers," Gosar said. "I once again call for peace." On Monday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said that the United States continued to have discussions with Ukraine about its military operation in the Kursk region but had no further updates. The US Defense Department told Sputnik it had no updates to provide on whether US-supplied weapons have been used by Ukraine in the Kursk region. Former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told CNN earlier this week that he expects Russia to take decisive action to push the Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's operation is another large-scale provocation, accusing Ukraine of firing indiscriminately at civilians. Several high-level Russian officials have warned that Ukraine should expect severe consequences for carrying out its operation in the Kursk region.

