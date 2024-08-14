https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/us-approves-1882bln-sale-of-50-f-15ia-aircraft-to-israel---pentagon-1119762010.html

US Approves $18.82Bln Sale of 50 F-15IA Aircraft to Israel - Pentagon

The US State Department has approved an $18.82 billion sale of 50 F-15IA multirole fighter jets and related equipment to the government of Israel, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

“The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of F-15IA and F-15I+ Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $18.82 billion,” the agency said in a press release. “The Government of Israel has requested to buy up to fifty (50) new F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft.” The Israeli government has also requested to purchase 25 modification kits for its existing F-15I multi-role fighter aircraft, 120 F110-GE-129 engines, 90 Advanced Display Core Processors II, 320 LAU-128 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile launchers, 25 M61A Vulcan cannons, and 180 Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System, among other related equipment, according to the release.Moreover, the US State Department has approved a possible $102.5 million sale of 30 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment to the government of Israel, the DSCA announced.The Israeli government has also requested to buy one AMRAAM guidance spare section, AMRAAM control sections and containers, common munitions built-in-test/reprogramming equipment (CMBRE) and spare parts, among other equipment, the statement read.Furthermore, the US State Department approved a $61.1 million sale of 50,000 120mm high explosive mortar cartridges to Israel, the agency revealed.In addition, the US State Department has approved a potential $774.1 million sale of 120mm tank cartridges and related equipment to Israel, the agency said.Israel has requested the purchase of 32,739 120mm tank cartridges, including High Explosive Multi-Purpose and Anti-Tank variants, in a deal valued at $774.1 million. The request also covers additional munitions, logistics, and support services, with deliveries expected to start in 2027, according to the release.The US State Department has also approved a $583 million sale of M1148A1P2 Tactical Vehicles to Israel, the DSCA announced.The release did not specify the number of vehicles included in the package but said deliveries were expected to begin in 2026.

