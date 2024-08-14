https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/us-defense-contractor-charged-for-unlawful-removal-of-classified-records---justice-dept-1119772166.html

US Defense Contractor Charged for Unlawful Removal of Classified Records - Justice Dept.

US Defense Contractor Charged for Unlawful Removal of Classified Records - Justice Dept.

Sputnik International

The United States has charged a US defense contractor, who is a dual US and Turkish citizen, for allegedly removing classified documents without authorization, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

2024-08-14T19:04+0000

2024-08-14T19:04+0000

2024-08-14T19:04+0000

americas

us

virginia

us department of justice

fbi

classified documents

classified information

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114975089_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_31ef5e771ff402893e860469122f53de.jpg

"A civilian electrical engineer for the Department of Defense appeared in federal court today on a charge of unauthorized removal and retention of classified material," the Department of Defense said in a press release. Gokhan Gun, 50, of Virginia, possessed a top secret security clearance through his employment with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) and had received training on the proper handling and storage of classified information, the release said. The release said, citing court documents, that on multiple occasions beginning at least in May 2024, Gun allegedly printed documents, some of which were marked classified, and took them without authorization. In August, the release said, federal investigators observed Gun exiting his workplace with a bag full of hard copy documents before entering two different residences owned by Gun in Virginia. FBI agents executed search warrants for Gun’s two residences along with his vehicle and media storage devices, the release said, adding that they found multiple documents with visible classification markings, including pages bearing Top Secret and SCI classification markings. If convicted, Gun faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the release.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/assange-plea-deal-could-leave-dent-in-press-freedom-says-whistleblowers-friend-1119120733.html

americas

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us defense contractor releases classified records, classified info leak, us defense contractor removes classified data