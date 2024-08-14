https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/us-house-oversight-panel-says-asking-google-for-information-on-trump-shooting-results-1119769893.html
US House Oversight Panel Says Asking Google for Information on Trump Shooting Results
The US House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday that it is requesting information from Google and Meta (banned in Russia) as part of an investigation into whether the companies provided inaccurate information about the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump.
"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is launching an investigation following recent concerning reports indicating Meta’s* AI [artificial intelligence] assistant and Google Search’s Autocomplete function generated inaccurate or nongermane information related to the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump," the panel said in a statement. Comer sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai requesting information about how Google designs its search and autocomplete features.Google users reported that autocompleted search prompts related to the Trump shooting produced results related to other historical assassination attempts but omitted suggestions related to the assassination attempt against Trump, the statement said. Comer also sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting information about how Meta’s AI chatbot is designed, reviewed, managed and updated. Meta’s AI assistant claimed that the assassination attempt against Trump was a fictional event, the statement said. The Oversight Committee has long been concerned with how large technology companies leverage their businesses to influence public opinion, especially against the backdrop of an "alarming pattern" of speech suppression and censorship peddled through technology and social media companies, the letter said.*banned in Russia for extremism
