'Calling All the Shots': US Escalates Ukraine Conflict via Kiev Client State
American imperialism looms large as the Western-backed proxy war on Russia continues.
2022’s Nord Stream pipeline sabotage reemerged in Western headlines Wednesday when the German government announced it was seeking the arrest of a new suspect in the case.
A Ukrainian diving instructor identified as Volodymyr Zhuravlev is claimed to have worked with a team of co-conspirators to install the explosives that caused the destruction of the pipeline almost two years ago. The charge has been met with widespread skepticism, with observers saying only highly trained experts would’ve been able to reach the deep sea pipeline, but Western media outlets like The New York Times have nonetheless faithfully parroted the claim as allied NATO leaders seek to shift the blame away from the United States for the catastrophic environmental disaster.
“I saw the headline and I had to laugh – literally, I had to laugh,” said documentarian Regis Tremblay on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday. “I don't know if this is just a distraction but I think it's been pretty well determined by Sy Hersh and others that no individual is capable of doing this.”
“Blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline was such a complicated procedure that it absolutely has to have taken a state, the state being the United States of America possibly working with Sweden and who knows who else,” said the commentator. “This was such a complicated maneuver and task that no one individual could do this… I can't believe that this is even a cover-up or even a distraction.”
The story has brought attention to the likely US role in the incident as the country maintains economic pressure against Russia. Germany’s economy has cratered in the wake of Western sanctions against Russian gas, with analysts earlier this year forecasting a GDP increase of only .2%, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has nonetheless remained an enthusiastic participant in US-backed attempts to isolate Russia diplomatically and economically.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched a provocative incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, injuring dozens of civilians and killing at least 12. The Biden White House has denied any role in planning Kiev’s attack. But reporting earlier this year identified the 10-year role of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Ukraine, during which the country’s intelligence agencies and increasingly the Ukrainian government itself has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the United States.
“If anybody believes that I want to sell you some beach property in Arizona,” said Tremblay of the Biden administration’s denial of any role in Ukraine’s attack. “Anything that comes out from the United States and the West has to be viewed as 180 degrees opposite of what the truth is… [Ukraine] could not have done it without United States reconnaissance, satellite imagery, intelligence on the ground. Ukraine simply does not have the capability to do this.”
“So when I read that I just said, ‘B.S.’ The United States is the one that's calling all the shots in Ukraine,” he continued. “And one of the reasons for that is [that] Ukraine basically doesn't have much left. Ukraine basically is just, it's like they're swaying in the wind left and right, there's no sense to what they're trying to do.”
“I think that the United States orchestrated this as another attempt to provoke Russia by crossing a really red line, now attacking inside the Russian Federation. Another dangerous escalation. Everybody's waiting to see now what President Putin is going to do.”
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev responded angrily to the assault, saying the Russian military would be forced to move onward to Kiev and Odessa in response, but Tremblay noted President Putin’s carefulness and restraint in prosecuting the military operation so far.
“Both these voices must be listened to,” Tremblay said, noting Putin and Medvedev’s differing perspectives on the conflict. “[But] Putin said the opportunity to dialogue and to negotiate with Kiev is over. This will now be settled on the battlefield.”