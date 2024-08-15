https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/calling-all-the-shots-us-escalates-ukraine-conflict-via-kiev-client-state-1119776200.html

'Calling All the Shots': US Escalates Ukraine Conflict via Kiev Client State

'Calling All the Shots': US Escalates Ukraine Conflict via Kiev Client State

American imperialism looms large as the Western-backed proxy war on Russia continues.

2022’s Nord Stream pipeline sabotage reemerged in Western headlines Wednesday when the German government announced it was seeking the arrest of a new suspect in the case.A Ukrainian diving instructor identified as Volodymyr Zhuravlev is claimed to have worked with a team of co-conspirators to install the explosives that caused the destruction of the pipeline almost two years ago. The charge has been met with widespread skepticism, with observers saying only highly trained experts would’ve been able to reach the deep sea pipeline, but Western media outlets like The New York Times have nonetheless faithfully parroted the claim as allied NATO leaders seek to shift the blame away from the United States for the catastrophic environmental disaster.“Blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline was such a complicated procedure that it absolutely has to have taken a state, the state being the United States of America possibly working with Sweden and who knows who else,” said the commentator. “This was such a complicated maneuver and task that no one individual could do this… I can't believe that this is even a cover-up or even a distraction.”The story has brought attention to the likely US role in the incident as the country maintains economic pressure against Russia. Germany’s economy has cratered in the wake of Western sanctions against Russian gas, with analysts earlier this year forecasting a GDP increase of only .2%, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has nonetheless remained an enthusiastic participant in US-backed attempts to isolate Russia diplomatically and economically.Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched a provocative incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, injuring dozens of civilians and killing at least 12. The Biden White House has denied any role in planning Kiev’s attack. But reporting earlier this year identified the 10-year role of the US Central Intelligence Agency in Ukraine, during which the country’s intelligence agencies and increasingly the Ukrainian government itself has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the United States.“So when I read that I just said, ‘B.S.’ The United States is the one that's calling all the shots in Ukraine,” he continued. “And one of the reasons for that is [that] Ukraine basically doesn't have much left. Ukraine basically is just, it's like they're swaying in the wind left and right, there's no sense to what they're trying to do.”Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev responded angrily to the assault, saying the Russian military would be forced to move onward to Kiev and Odessa in response, but Tremblay noted President Putin’s carefulness and restraint in prosecuting the military operation so far.

