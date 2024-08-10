https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/kievs-kursk-gas-hub-gambit-brainchild-of-same-people-who-blew-up-nord-stream---slovak-politician-1119707732.html

Kiev's Kursk Gas Hub Gambit Brainchild of 'Same People' Who Blew Up Nord Stream - Slovak Politician

Kiev's Kursk Gas Hub Gambit Brainchild of 'Same People' Who Blew Up Nord Stream - Slovak Politician

Sputnik International

European gas prices hit their highest level to date in 2024 this week on news of Ukraine’s shelling of the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region. Home to the Sudzha gas metering station, the town is the only currently operational route for the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. Sputnik asked a Slovak observer what's behind the provocation.

2024-08-10T11:19+0000

2024-08-10T11:19+0000

2024-08-10T11:19+0000

analysis

europe

kursk

ukraine

russia

kursk

nord stream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100716249_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f73ce96a181ff8bce12e64da846e9f9d.jpg

There are two keyreasons behind the Kiev regime’s brazen incursion into Russia’s Kursk region and attempts to shell and capture the Sudzha gas metering station, Slovakian MEP Milan Uhrik has told Sputnik.“The first reason is the proximity of the region and the Ukrainian regime’s need to show its Western sponsors some successes on the battlefield,” Uhrik, leader of the Republika Movement, explained.Russia's Gazprom pumped nearly 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the pipeline running through Sudzha in Kursk region west through Ukraine in 2023, accounting for roughly 4.5% of the EU’s total gas consumption. The route serves Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Italy, with three former nations landlocked and finding it impossible to meet the European Union's directives for weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies.The attack on Kursk region is Kiev's second energy-related provocation targeting Slovakia and Hungary in recent weeks.In July, Bratislava and Budapest got into a diplomatic flap with Kiev after the latter blocked the transit of oil supplies via Ukraine being delivered by Russian oil giant Lukoil. Slovakia and Hungary appealed to Brussels for support, but didn't get it, prompting Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to accuse the European Union of "coordinating" Kiev's actions. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson charged the US "deep state" with trying to drive the EU into "total dependence on US energy resources" by cutting off access to Russian supplies.The Ukrainian military began a large-scale surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region on August 6, sending as many as 10,000 troops and 600 armored vehicles into the area, sparking off fierce battles with Russian forces. Russia redeployed large-scale reserves in the area to fend off and contain the attacks, evacuating civilians and engaging in the large-scale bombing and shelling of Ukrainian positions using aircraft and artillery.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/eu-denies-support-to-hungary-slovakia-after-ukraine-halts-russian-oil-transit---reports-1119496931.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/why-is-sudzha-gas-metering-station-in-kursk-region-a-crucial-valve-for-europe---1119703571.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russia-notifies-iaea-on-situation-at-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-amid-ukrainian-attack-on-region-1119701742.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why did ukraine attack kursk, who's behind kursk attack, is nato behind kursk gas hub attack