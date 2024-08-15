International
Russia Opposes Militarization of Eastern Mediterranean - Foreign Ministry
Russia Opposes Militarization of Eastern Mediterranean - Foreign Ministry
Moscow believes that Turkey's readiness to establish a military base in Northern Cyprus could increase regional conflict risks, and opposes the militarization of the Eastern Mediterranean, Yuri Pilipson, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik.
"We are closely monitoring the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean — this is an important region, especially in terms of ensuring security. We oppose its militarization and any actions that could lead to increased conflict potential," Pilipson said. Russia seeks to assist in finding balanced solutions to the Cyprus problem, the diplomat said. Moscow proceeds from the "necessity of a comprehensive, viable and fair solution to the Cyprus problem within the agreed international legal frameworks established by UN Security Council resolutions, with the mandatory consideration of the legitimate interests and concerns of both communities," Pilipson said. In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara might build naval bases and other military facilities in Northern Cyprus.
12:05 GMT 15.08.2024
Russian Foreign Ministry building
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that Turkey's readiness to establish a military base in Northern Cyprus could increase regional conflict risks, and opposes the militarization of the Eastern Mediterranean, Yuri Pilipson, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, told Sputnik.
"We are closely monitoring the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean — this is an important region, especially in terms of ensuring security. We oppose its militarization and any actions that could lead to increased conflict potential," Pilipson said.
Russia seeks to assist in finding balanced solutions to the Cyprus problem, the diplomat said.
Moscow proceeds from the "necessity of a comprehensive, viable and fair solution to the Cyprus problem within the agreed international legal frameworks established by UN Security Council resolutions, with the mandatory consideration of the legitimate interests and concerns of both communities," Pilipson said.
A Griffin HAR2 helicopter from the RAF Akrotiri multi-role 84 Squadron sits on the tarmac during a parade marking the centenary of the 84 Squadron at the Sovereign Base Area (SBA) of Akrotiri, a British overseas territory located ten kilometres west of the Cypriot port city of Limassol, on February 16, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2024
Military
Cyprus as a Hub for Military Bases
23 July, 12:13 GMT
In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara might build naval bases and other military facilities in Northern Cyprus.

Cyprus has been de facto divided into Greek and Turkish territories since 1974. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Ankara's backing. Negotiations on Cypriot reunification have been underway almost from the moment of its partition. The latest round of talks, in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana, collapsed in July 2017.

