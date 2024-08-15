https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/russian-investigators-close-case-of-frenchman-vinatier-on-collecting-data-on-military-1119779053.html

Russian Investigators Close Case of Frenchman Vinatier on Collecting Data on Military

Russian Investigators Close Case of Frenchman Vinatier on Collecting Data on Military

Sputnik International

The investigation of the case of French national Laurent Vinatier (designated as foreign agent), accused of collecting information about the military activities of the Russian Federation, has been completed, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

2024-08-15T11:38+0000

2024-08-15T11:38+0000

2024-08-15T11:38+0000

russia

russian federation

russia

russian investigative committee

france

espionage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119778892_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0be9565c7817ecdceffa3101f5989711.jpg

"Laurent Vinatier* is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (evasion of duties provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign agents)... The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case has been transferred to the court," the statement read. For several years Vinatier, not intending to fulfill obligations to submit documents for inclusion in the register of foreign agents, purposefully collected information "in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation," the investigators explained.In June, Vinatier was detained in Moscow on charges of collecting information on Russia's military activities. The detainee is an adviser to Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, according to media reports.*designated as foreign agent

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/frenchman-vinatier-pleads-guilty-to-collecting-information-on-russian-military-1118846119.html

russian federation

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spy laurent vinatier in russia, laurent vinatier spying case, french spy case in russia, french spy scandal