International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/russian-investigators-close-case-of-frenchman-vinatier-on-collecting-data-on-military-1119779053.html
Russian Investigators Close Case of Frenchman Vinatier on Collecting Data on Military
Russian Investigators Close Case of Frenchman Vinatier on Collecting Data on Military
Sputnik International
The investigation of the case of French national Laurent Vinatier (designated as foreign agent), accused of collecting information about the military activities of the Russian Federation, has been completed, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
2024-08-15T11:38+0000
2024-08-15T11:38+0000
russia
russian federation
russia
russian investigative committee
france
espionage
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119778892_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0be9565c7817ecdceffa3101f5989711.jpg
"Laurent Vinatier* is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (evasion of duties provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign agents)... The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case has been transferred to the court," the statement read. For several years Vinatier, not intending to fulfill obligations to submit documents for inclusion in the register of foreign agents, purposefully collected information "in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation," the investigators explained.In June, Vinatier was detained in Moscow on charges of collecting information on Russia's military activities. The detainee is an adviser to Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, according to media reports.*designated as foreign agent
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/frenchman-vinatier-pleads-guilty-to-collecting-information-on-russian-military-1118846119.html
russian federation
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119778892_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bbc31cee2fb33b4c5e2ae4456acee2b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
spy laurent vinatier in russia, laurent vinatier spying case, french spy case in russia, french spy scandal
spy laurent vinatier in russia, laurent vinatier spying case, french spy case in russia, french spy scandal

Russian Investigators Close Case of Frenchman Vinatier on Collecting Data on Military

11:38 GMT 15.08.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA police car is seen at the site of a car blast that wounded Russian military official Andrei Torgashov and his wife in Moscow, Russia.
A police car is seen at the site of a car blast that wounded Russian military official Andrei Torgashov and his wife in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation of the case of French national Laurent Vinatier (designated as foreign agent), accused of collecting information about the military activities of the Russian Federation, has been completed, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.
"Laurent Vinatier* is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 330.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (evasion of duties provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign agents)... The investigation has collected a sufficient evidence base, in connection with which the criminal case has been transferred to the court," the statement read.
For several years Vinatier, not intending to fulfill obligations to submit documents for inclusion in the register of foreign agents, purposefully collected information "in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation," the investigators explained.
In June, Vinatier was detained in Moscow on charges of collecting information on Russia's military activities. The detainee is an adviser to Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, according to media reports.
Russian Investigative Committee - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
Russia
Frenchman Vinatier Pleads Guilty to Collecting Information on Russian Military
7 June, 14:13 GMT
*designated as foreign agent
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала