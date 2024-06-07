https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russian-investigators-charge-frenchman-with-gathering-data-on-russias-military-activities-1118829721.html
Russian Investigators Charge Frenchman With Gathering Data on Russia's Military Activities
Sputnik International
The French citizen detained earlier in Moscow has been charged with collecting information on Russia's military activities, Yulia Ivanova, a spokeswoman for the Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Friday.
On Thursday, the committee said a French citizen had been detained in Russia on suspicion of collecting data on Russian military activities. The detainee is known as Laurent Vinatier, an adviser to Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, media reported on Thursday. "The citizen of the French Republic was charged with collecting information in the field of Russia's military activity in Moscow," the spokeswoman said, adding that he was charged with committing a crime, provided for in part three of Article 330.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The investigation will ask the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect, Ivanova added.
