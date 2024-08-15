https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/they-need-a-scapegoat-us-favored-japanese-leader-to-step-down-1119775163.html

'They Need a Scapegoat': US Favored Japanese Leader to Step Down

Peace activist, writer, and teacher, K.J. Noh joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour to explain how US interference has hampered Japan's economy and spurred China to continue its pacifist approach to foreign policy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his plans to step down as leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The move comes after Kishida's sinking approval ratings which follow a corruption scandal surrounding the party, as well as rising living costs and a weakening yen, Sputnik reported.In November, Kishida had reportedly taken drastic action to replace top members of his cabinet following voter anger in response to a fundraising proceeds scandal. Lawmakers in Japan’s ruling party had been accused of underreporting funds with over 100 million yen ($680,000) of fundraising proceeds failing to be officially reported on.On Wednesday, peace activist, writer, and teacher, K.J. Noh joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour to explain how US interference has hampered Japan's economy and spurred China to continue its pacifist approach to foreign policy. In summarizing the economic history of Japan, Noh suggested that Japan became rich and modernized early on thanks to German imports which included "German fascism".Following its failure in World War II, Noh explained that Japan became a “tenant farmer” of the US and participated in war profiteering during the Vietnam War and quickly grew to become a wealthy country that was becoming “a little bit too big for its britches” and “got slapped down in the Plaza Accords” during which the US “essentially put it back into its box”.In Japan, it is common for lawmakers to hold fundraising events. The money that is fundraised typically comes from ticket sales and whatever leftover profits there are following the costs of the event goes to the organizers. These large-scale parties are a major source of revenue for factions. In 2022, the Kishida faction received ¥229.35 million in revenue with 80% coming from fundraising parties, according to a Japanese news source.“And, it also forced it to sanction both China and Russia. So, the key areas where Japan was competitive- that is, advanced chemicals, chip technology, electronics- all of that was banned. All that trade was banned or forced to be decoupled from China, and that has gutted Japan’s economy,” he added.“And then they will continue the escalation to war. And, simply, Japan is yet another sacrifice zone in the US global economic war against China. It's essentially a bumper, a crash test dummy,” the educator added.Washington, DC has grown angry in response to China’s growing power which is now keeping the US on its toes, a recent article published in the New Eastern Outlook writes. However, the US' constant attempts to provoke China to violence has had the opposite effect, with Beijing only reinforcing its pacifist approach to foreign diplomacy.“...the United States strives to portray East-West tensions as a conflict of hierarchy between two models of governance: liberal democracies, synonymous with the West, and autocracies, synonymous with emerging powers,” the article writes.“And so, what it is doing right now is continually putting pressure on China and it's trying to see if they can salami slice and continue to box China in. They're just coming closer and closer, boxing it in, closer and closer," he said. "...if China reacts and it reacts violently, tries to push its way out, then the US will have a pretext for war. And then when it starts to have that war, that will divert China from its key goal in development, which is economic development, peaceful development. And, therefore, there will be a kinetic war that will also derail China.”

