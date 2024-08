Japan under Kishida has fueled the Ukrainian conflict by providing more than $12 billion of financial and other aid to the Kiev regime since 2022, per the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Japan under Kishida has fueled the Ukrainian conflict by providing more thanof financial and other aid to the Kiev regime since 2022, per the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japan embarked on the path of militarization, issuing in 2022 a new national security doctrine aimed at doubling the country's defense spending within the next five years.

The same year, Japan's parliament did not think twice before approving a deal to spend $8.6 billion over five years to host American military personnel on Japanese soil.

Tokyo continues to take part in the annual US-led RIMPAC, the world's largest maritime military drills described by Chinese experts as "demonstration of America's hegemony" in the region.

The US currently has about 56,000 active-duty service members in Japan, more than in any other country, according to Pentagon data.

Last month, Japan agreed on establishing a Joint Operations Command (JJOC) with the US on its territory by next March.

What's more, Tokyo and Washington reportedly discussed "extended deterrence", which stipulated for the use of nuclear weapons in US protection of Japan.