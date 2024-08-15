International
US, French Navies Hold Joint Drills in Philippine Sea - 7th Fleet
The US and French navies have conducted joint exercises in the waters of the Philippine Sea, the US Navy's Seventh Fleet said on Thursday.
"The U.S. 7th Fleet takes regular steps to advance our interoperability with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, as we did during this week's bilateral operation with our longstanding French Navy allies," Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, the commander of the Seventh Fleet, said. The activities involved the USS Dewey (DDG 105), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer from the US Navy, alongside the FS Bretagne (D655), a frigate of the French Navy's Aquitaine class, according to the statement. The vessels carried out maneuvers in formation, practiced joint communications and executed simulated refueling operations while at sea, the statement said.
US, French Navies Hold Joint Drills in Philippine Sea - 7th Fleet

11:49 GMT 15.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankA turret is seen on the US Navy's USS Porter guided missile destroyer of the Sixth Fleet moored at the Black Sea port of Batumi.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and French navies have conducted joint exercises in the waters of the Philippine Sea, the US Navy's Seventh Fleet said on Thursday.
"The U.S. 7th Fleet takes regular steps to advance our interoperability with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, as we did during this week's bilateral operation with our longstanding French Navy allies," Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, the commander of the Seventh Fleet, said.
The activities involved the USS Dewey (DDG 105), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer from the US Navy, alongside the FS Bretagne (D655), a frigate of the French Navy's Aquitaine class, according to the statement.
The vessels carried out maneuvers in formation, practiced joint communications and executed simulated refueling operations while at sea, the statement said.
