https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/china-ready-to-cooperate-with-russia-to-strengthen-mutual-trust---foreign-ministry-1119789996.html

China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry

China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China is ready to cooperate with Russia to strengthen mutual trust and constantly promote relations to a new level, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

2024-08-16T09:39+0000

2024-08-16T09:39+0000

2024-08-16T09:39+0000

world

russia

china

chinese foreign ministry

foreign ministry

foreign policy

vladimir putin

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118428153_0:45:3257:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_682e17a61b49a56f7a774c77d0cff047.jpg

The diplomatic office reminded that Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year and vowed that Beijing will develop its friendship with Moscow under the framework developed by the heads of the two states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russia-blazes-ahead-with-india-partnership-while-eu-plays-games-to-snub-hungary-1119412505.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, russia-china partnership, russia-china friendship, russia-china cooperation, putin xi partnership, russia's pivot to asia