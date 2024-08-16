International
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to strengthen mutual trust and constantly promote relations to a new level, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
The diplomatic office reminded that Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year and vowed that Beijing will develop its friendship with Moscow under the framework developed by the heads of the two states.
russia, china, russia-china partnership, russia-china friendship, russia-china cooperation, putin xi partnership, russia's pivot to asia
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Strengthen Mutual Trust - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China seeks to constantly promote relations with Russia to a new level, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.
The diplomatic office reminded that Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year and vowed that Beijing will develop its friendship with Moscow under the framework developed by the heads of the two states.
"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and the opening of the Years of Culture of Russia and China. China is ready to cooperate with Russia in order, guided by the consensus reached by the heads of the two states, to constantly strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, develop friendship, and promote bilateral relations to constantly rise to a new level," the ministry said.
