Croatia to Reintroduce Military Draft for Men From 2025

A two-month-long compulsory military service for young men in Croatia is expected to be reintroduced from January 1, 2025, Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anusic has said.

"The military service period will be two months starting on January 1, 2025, and we will continue to do what we discussed with the public. We have increased the salaries of soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, and improved their living conditions," Anusic said in an interview with Croatian broadcaster RTL on Thursday. The country's updated draft budget for this year includes finances needed for the modernization of the Croatian military "in agreement with NATO allies," the minister added. The Croatian parliament is currently reviewing a bill proposing to draft men aged 18-27. About 18,000 young men register with the Croatian military authorities annually, but students are expected to be deferred from the draft.

