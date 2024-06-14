https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/right-wing-parties-may-form-2nd-largest-super-group-in-eu-parliament---lawmaker-1118948810.html

Right-Wing Parties May Form 2nd Largest Super Group in EU Parliament - Lawmaker

Two right-wing groups in the European Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the Identity and Democracy (ID), are currently in talks on merging and forming a new super group that could potentially become the second-largest in the legislature

Preliminary results of the June 6-9 elections show that ECR and ID have a combined total of about 130 votes. The vote has reshuffled the cards in the European Parliament, and the ID group, which is a home to the FPO, gained new partners, such as lawmakers from Portugal and Croatia, lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), Roman Haider, said.Furthermore, there are about 100 unattached lawmakers in the new edition of the parliament, and the ID is keen to welcome some of them, Haider also said. The elections' results showed that in many of the EU member states, right-wing parties did quite well. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party emerged victorious in France's European polls, finishing with over 15 percentage points ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition. The FPO also topped the list in Austria. At the same time, in Germany, the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz came third, while the centrist-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU won the elections with 30% of the votes, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), who got 16%.

