FBI Says Raid at US Home of Journalist Dimitri Simes 'Court Authorized', Gives No Details
© Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankPlenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Dimitri Simes, political scientist, President, Center for the National Interest.
© Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости/
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that the raid at the home of the prominent Russian-American journalist Dimitri Simes was court authorized but provided no further details of its investigation.
"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," the spokesperson said in a statement.
According to Simes, there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home.
Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik that he does not know the purpose of the FBI's investigation but suspected it could be an intimidation tactic.
❗️Scott Ritter: Biden admin is declaring war on journalism— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 16, 2024
Recent FBI raids against Ritter and Russian-American political scientist Dimitri Simes are meant to squash dissent on Ukraine.
The US government and media are colluding to control the narrative on Ukraine,… pic.twitter.com/3fGvRzmgyb
Earlier, Simes, Channel One Presenter, Founder and ex-President of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.