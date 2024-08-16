https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/fbi-says-raid-at-us-home-of-journalist-dimitri-simes-court-authorized-gives-no-details-1119793774.html

FBI Says Raid at US Home of Journalist Dimitri Simes 'Court Authorized', Gives No Details

An FBI spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that the raid at the home of the prominent Russian-American journalist Dimitri Simes was court authorized but provided no further details of its investigation.

"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," the spokesperson said in a statement. According to Simes, there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home. Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik that he does not know the purpose of the FBI's investigation but suspected it could be an intimidation tactic.Earlier, Simes, Channel One Presenter, Founder and ex-President of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.

