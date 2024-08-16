International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/fbi-says-raid-at-us-home-of-journalist-dimitri-simes-court-authorized-gives-no-details-1119793774.html
FBI Says Raid at US Home of Journalist Dimitri Simes 'Court Authorized', Gives No Details
FBI Says Raid at US Home of Journalist Dimitri Simes 'Court Authorized', Gives No Details
Sputnik International
An FBI spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that the raid at the home of the prominent Russian-American journalist Dimitri Simes was court authorized but provided no further details of its investigation.
2024-08-16T14:02+0000
2024-08-16T14:02+0000
world
us
virginia
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119793613_0:0:3170:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8650c8f22636c1598a1ead2e10ea43.jpg
"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," the spokesperson said in a statement. According to Simes, there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home. Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik that he does not know the purpose of the FBI's investigation but suspected it could be an intimidation tactic.Earlier, Simes, Channel One Presenter, Founder and ex-President of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119793613_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a47bd1e868e3bda70db0073f9e51bf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fbi raides simes home, dimitri simes raid, fbi raid dimitri simes
fbi raides simes home, dimitri simes raid, fbi raid dimitri simes

FBI Says Raid at US Home of Journalist Dimitri Simes 'Court Authorized', Gives No Details

14:02 GMT 16.08.2024
© Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankPlenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Dimitri Simes, political scientist, President, Center for the National Interest.
Plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Dimitri Simes, political scientist, President, Center for the National Interest. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
© Фотохост-агентство РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An FBI spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday that the raid at the home of the prominent Russian-American journalist Dimitri Simes was court authorized but provided no further details of its investigation.
"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," the spokesperson said in a statement.
According to Simes, there were "no available items or information of interest" in the family home.
Dimitri Simes Jr., son of Dimitri Simes, told Sputnik that he does not know the purpose of the FBI's investigation but suspected it could be an intimidation tactic.
Earlier, Simes, Channel One Presenter, Founder and ex-President of the Center for the National Interest (USA), told Sputnik that he had not been to the United States since 2022, and had not been notified ahead of time that FBI agents would be conducting a search of his property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, this week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала