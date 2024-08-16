https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/hamas-not-opposed-to-talks-with-israel-but-demands-complete-ceasefire-in-gaza---official-1119786208.html

Hamas Not Opposed to Talks With Israel, But Demands Complete Ceasefire in Gaza - Official

Hamas Not Opposed to Talks With Israel, But Demands Complete Ceasefire in Gaza - Official

Palestinian movement Hamas is not refusing to hold talks with Israel, but demands a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political office member Husam Badran told Sputnik on Thursday.

Last week, Egypt, Qatar and the United States called on Israel and Hamas to resume talks on the terms of a ceasefire on August 14-15. The three countries' leaders said they were ready to present a final proposal to reach a deal. Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Palestinian movement would not participate in the negotiations. Any negotiations must be based on a clear plan on how to implement the agreed actions, the Hamas official said. He also expressed his concern that Israel would impede the talks to be able to continue military actions in the enclave. Hamas has repeatedly responded to international ceasefire initiatives, including US President Joe Biden's proposal and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the official added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was attacked by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. In retaliation, the Jewish state launched military operations in the Palestinian enclave and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,900.

