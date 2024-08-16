https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/india-day-festival-kicks-off-in-moscow-1119791236.html

India Day Festival Kicks Off in Moscow

The cultural festival began in the southern landscape park of Moscow's "Dream Island" complex, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

There are tents for cultural events, themed decorations, and stalls selling Indian goods, including food, cosmetics, and souvenirs. The park area is adorned with colorful garlands.The official ceremony began at midday with the raising of the Indian flag. The president of the Indian Cultural and National Center "SITA," Sammy Kotwani, welcomed the visitors.The festival’s official opening will feature representatives from various regions of Russia and around 30 embassies. According to Kotwani, this year the festival expects to host more than three million guests, with the venue covering about 27 hectares.The main theme of the 2024 celebration is family. The large international presence at the opening ceremony will remind everyone of the famous Hindu saying Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: "The whole world is one family." The event is dedicated to India’s Independence Day and the 78th anniversary of Russian-Indian diplomatic relations.

